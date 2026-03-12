Visit Myrtle Beach Launches "Make More Myrtle Moments" to Help Travelers Stretch Vacation Dollars This Spring and Summer

Complimentary lodging nights are available at participating properties throughout the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With travelers increasingly prioritizing value when planning vacations, Visit Myrtle Beach is launching a new destination-wide promotion designed to help visitors get more from their getaway. Through the new "Make More Myrtle Moments" campaign, participating accommodations across South Carolina's Grand Strand are offering complimentary lodging nights on qualifying stays, making it easier for travelers to extend their time at The Beach while keeping their trip budget-friendly.

Timed to coincide with peak spring and summer travel planning and available for booking throughout 2026, the promotion offers a simple added-value incentive at participating properties: buy three nights, get one free or buy five nights, get two free, giving travelers extra time to enjoy Myrtle Beach's stunning coastline, attractions and entertainment.

"Visitors are looking for more time, more value and more reasons to travel right now," said Stuart Butler, president of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Make More Myrtle Moments delivers all three, encouraging travelers to slow down, stay longer and truly experience everything our 60 miles of beaches and 14 unique communities have to offer."

The "Make More Myrtle Moments" campaign represents the first market-wide, stay-longer offer of its kind for Myrtle Beach, giving travelers a simple way to unlock additional value for their vacation budget without sacrificing experience. With more than 45 lodging properties participating, the promotion offers visitors a wide selection of accommodations to fit their budget and preferences.

Known for its easy accessibility along the central East Coast, diverse accommodations, fresh coastal Carolina cuisine and wide range of family-friendly attractions, Myrtle Beach has long been a destination where visitors can stretch their vacation dollars. Plus, there are plenty of ways to make memories without spending extra, thanks to complimentary experiences across the Grand Strand, including outdoor festivals, seasonal celebrations, live concerts, art walks and scenic waterfront strolls. The new campaign builds on that reputation, rewarding visitors with extra time to experience everything from beachfront relaxation and championship golf to live entertainment, dining and outdoor adventure.

"Make More Myrtle Moments" offers are available for travel now through December 31, 2026. Travelers can explore participating properties and book eligible deals by visiting VisitMyrtleBeach.com/deal.

