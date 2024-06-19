Celebrate International Yoga Day with Leading Wellness & Essential Oils Company, doTERRA

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today doTERRA , an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market, invites you to celebrate International Yoga Day. This day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga and doTERRA is excited to share with you the benefits of its Signature Yoga Collection through a giveaway.

Aromatherapy and yoga are ancient wellness practices focused on different aspects of health, and have been in close connection for thousands of years. doTERRA's Yoga Collection features an exclusive trio of CPTG® essential oil blends designed to enhance your yoga practice. These blends provide aromas as you steady and center yourself through every breath. The collection includes:

Anchor Steadying Blend – Helps to cultivate a balanced atmosphere in difficult times or positions through a combination of Lavender, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Cinnamon Bark, Frankincense, Black Pepper and Patchouli essential oils.

– Helps to cultivate a balanced atmosphere in difficult times or positions through a combination of Lavender, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Cinnamon Bark, Frankincense, Black Pepper and Patchouli essential oils. Align Centering Blend – Combines the powerful benefits of Bergamot, Coriander, Marjoram, Peppermint, Geranium, Basil, Rose and Jasmine to create a grounding aroma that invites feelings of trust and resolution throughout the session.

– Combines the powerful benefits of Bergamot, Coriander, Marjoram, Peppermint, Geranium, Basil, Rose and Jasmine to create a grounding aroma that invites feelings of trust and resolution throughout the session. Arise Enlightening Blend – Creates an uplifting environment, ideal for setting one's intentions, through mixing Lemon, Grapefruit, Siberian Fir, Osmanthus and Melissa for an effective essential oil blend.

"As a world leader in essential oils and wellness products, we are on a mission to provide consumers with products that amplify their daily lives and wellness practices, including yoga," says Bekah Nixon, VP of Global Product Innovation. "The added benefits essential oils provide when incorporated into yoga is profound, and this International Yoga Day, we want to celebrate this pairing by giving some lucky winners the chance to experience doTERRA through our exciting giveaway."

doTERRA is joining the celebration by giving away ten (10) Yoga Collection Bundles, valued at $80 each. Please visit https://contest.doterra.com/ to enter and for official rules of the giveaway. The contest is open to US residents, 18 years or older, through June 26, 2024.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. dōTERRA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through its industry-leading Cō-Impact Sourcing® model. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.dōTERRA.com.

