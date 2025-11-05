Give Back with dōTERRA Healing Hands and Together Touch during the Holidays

Limited-time essential oil blend returns to create lasting global impact

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® invites customers to give more with their purchase through the limited-time return of Together Touch. Refreshing, bright and uniquely crafted for connection, this beloved essential oil blend—first introduced as an exclusive at dōTERRA Convention 2019—is back by popular demand. Whether gifted or enjoyed personally, Together Touch offers a meaningful way to express care while supporting life-changing impact around the world.

With every purchase of dōTERRA Together Touch, $20 will be donated to the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, helping fund initiatives that empower children and families, strengthen communities and create brighter futures.*

"We are thrilled to offer this beautiful blend once again," said Misty Bond, vice president of Corporate Relations and Philanthropy at dōTERRA. "Knowing that each bottle creates a lasting impact makes its return even more meaningful. We are excited to see how the funds raised will continue transforming lives through dōTERRA Healing Hands® projects worldwide."

dōTERRA Together Touch is available for a limited time while supplies last. Give a gift that gives back and make a lasting difference this holiday season.*

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to more than 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at www.doterra.com.

*About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, clean water and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC