Give Back this Giving Tuesday with dōTERRA Healing Hands and Together Touch

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, dōTERRA Healing Hands invites individuals and families to make their holiday giving go even further through the limited-time return of Together Touch. Designed to uplift and connect, this special essential oil blend offers a meaningful way to participate in the global day of generosity while supporting lasting change in communities worldwide.

For every purchase of dōTERRA ® Together Touch, $20 will be donated to the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, helping fund critical initiatives that support education, health, and crisis-relief efforts around the world. *

"Giving Tuesday is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together," said Misty Bond, vice president of Corporate Relations and Philanthropy at dōTERRA. "Together Touch allows every customer to join us in creating real, measurable impact. Each bottle purchased becomes part of a collective effort to strengthen communities and transform lives through dōTERRA Healing Hands projects."

Available only for a limited time, dōTERRA Together Touch makes it easy to give a gift that gives back on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season. To purchase Together Touch, click here. *

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to more than 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its Wellness Made Simple program, dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation, the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at www.doterra.com.

*About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, clean water, and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

