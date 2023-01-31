Celebrate "Low Vision Awareness Month" With Braille Institute In February

Attend online seminars and receive a personalized low vision consultation, free of charge, for those experiencing vision loss.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February is "Low Vision Awareness Month" and Braille Institute is offering free online seminars with eye doctors discussing important topics - macular degeneration, nutrition and eye health, and clinical trials for low vision retinal diseases. Medical professionals from UCLA Health, Shiley Eye Institute UC San Diego, and Retina Consultants San Diego will be presenting. Braille Institute also provides free low vision consultations on the use of magnification, lighting and other devices to help individuals maximize their remaining vision.

By 2030, the number of Americans with visual impairments is projected to reach 7.2 million, with 5 million having low vision. Low vision is when people have difficulty seeing even with glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery; this makes everyday tasks like reading bills, shopping, and cooking challenging.

"Those with low vision do not have to give up on activities they love, they just have to learn new ways to do them," said Katie Scheuring, Low Vision Occupational Therapist at Braille Institute. We offer free Low Vision Rehabilitation Services to help a person maintain independence and perform daily tasks. Services include Daily Living Skills classes, one-on-one technology training, audio books, and more. "The services I've received have made me more hopeful about living with low vision. I focus on what I can do and not what I can't," states Kathryn, a Braille Institute student.

"Many people think Braille Institute is just for people who are completely blind, but in reality a majority of the people who come to us have some degree of vision," said Sandy Shin, VP of Marketing & Communications. "We want people to know we have resources and expertise to help those with low vision, and as your vision changes, we can help you adjust."

Braille Institute offers a full range of free low vision-focused resources and classes/workshops. Some low vision workshops will be presented in Spanish. Our website include videos, tips, and articles with insight into various low vision eye conditions.

Full Schedule of Workshops

Free Low Vision consultations are available in-person or remotely and conducted by certified and licensed Low Vision Specialists. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553) Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org.

