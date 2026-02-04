Family Friendly Programming Added to the February Movie Schedule at Regal … Plus Containers for a Cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February is the month for movie lovers, but romance films aren't always suitable for guests of all ages. Recognizing the need for more family-friendly options alongside the February 13 release of GOAT and the March 6 release of Hoppers, Regal has supplemented its February movie schedule with four rereleases watchable by and enjoyable for all moviegoers.

"Enjoying activities together is what creates traditions, and Regal wants to be known as the most reliable destination for small groups of family and friends to gather and be entertained," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "Working with our studio partners, we schedule a mix of movies to offer something for everyone throughout the year."

Matinee showtimes for these family-friendly movies are priced at $7.99 per ticket and are available on Saturdays and Sundays for the weekend of:

Feb 6 – The Land Before Time (G)

Feb 13 – Trolls (PG)

Feb 20 – Sing (PG)

Feb 27 – Minions (PG)

Moviegoers of all ages can also engage in some philanthropy during their theatre visits in February. From February 6 to March 6, Regal guests can collect the SpongeBob Popcorn Bucket & Drink Cup or SpongeBob Viewmaster Cup (while supplies last) by simply making a $1 donation at the concessions counter to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Advance tickets for the four family-friendly rereleases in February are available for purchase at Regal theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also secure seats for these bring back titles by joining Regal Unlimited, where subscribers see as many movies, whenever and wherever they want.

