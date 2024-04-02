Celebrate National Burrito Day 2024 With Yesway and Allsup's!

On April 4, Yesway and Allsup's Rewards Members Can Buy One World Famous Allsup's Beef & Bean Burrito and Get One FREE

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, is pleased to announce a special treat for fans of its World Famous Allsup's Burrito in celebration of National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Buy One Beef & Bean Burrito, Get One FREE.

This exciting offer, exclusive to Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members* and available at all store locations where Allsup's Burritos are sold, is another in the company's year-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of these iconic deep-fried delights.

Allsup's World Famous Burritos continue to captivate fans' taste buds with authentic flavors and Yesway's commitment to quality. Each and every Allsup's Beef & Bean Burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese, and a special blend of spices, and then wrapped with care.

"National Burrito Day is our favorite holiday at Yesway and we are thrilled to bring this incredible deal to our Rewards member customers as part of our 50th Anniversary recognition of the Allsup's World Famous Burrito," said Derek Gaskins, Chief Marketing Officer of Yesway. "Everyone is invited to celebrate with us. Come on in and grab yourself a fistful of glory!"

Fans, friends, and customers are encouraged to join the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards program to enjoy fuel savings, member pricing and perks, along with this special National Burrito Day deal. It is as easy as enrolling in-store or at the pump with a mobile number, or by clicking here .

For Allsup's World Famous Burrito lovers who want to celebrate National Burrito Day in high style, Yesway and Allsup's brand merchandise and apparel are also available at shopyeswayallsups.com/. To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

*Redeemable only on April 4, 2024. Must be a Yesway or Allsup's Rewards Member to redeem.

