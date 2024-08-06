Yesway Reaches $200,000 Fundraising Goal for Communities Affected by New Mexico's South Fork and Salt Wildfires Through the Generosity of its Supplier Partners and Customers

Donations will benefit the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico

in support of the Lincoln and Otero County communities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, today announced that through the generosity of its supplier partners, and loyal Yesway and Allsup's customers and employees, it has achieved the $200,000 goal it had set for its latest fundraising campaign.

With an initial commitment to donate $100,000, Yesway launched this campaign to extend support and aid to the New Mexico communities in and around Ruidoso - which are among the communities the company serves in the state - that were deeply impacted as the result of catastrophic wildfires.

"We feel deeply for the people of Southern New Mexico," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "This donation is meant to help ease some of the immediate struggles and give a boost towards recovery and rebuilding. We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico for ensuring these funds are distributed where they will have the greatest impact."

He continued, "Yesway and Allsup's supplier partners including Spoetzl Brewery (Shiner Beers - $15,000), L&F Distribution ($10,000), Anheuser Busch ($10,000), Delek US Holdings ($10,000), Pepsi ($5,154), Molson Coors ($2,500), Altria ($1,000), and others, have been exceedingly generous in joining us in making these donations. Our truly thoughtful Yesway and Allsup's customers and employees, who collectively donated over $40,000 at our stores in the nine states in which we operate, and via Smiles donations in our Yesway and Allsup's Rewards loyalty app, have been as well."

"On behalf of all of us at Yesway, thank you to everyone who contributed," Mr. Trkla concluded. "Your generosity and compassion will make a tangible difference in the communities of those impacted by these recent events."

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new store developments, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit yesway.com .

About The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico: The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico serves as a community resource, connects donors to needs, and supports charitable organizations in their work. At the Community Foundation, we are committed to improving the quality of life in Southern New Mexico now and for generations to come. We stand together with our community partners, helping students reach their goals through scholarships, supporting nonprofits in sustaining their crucial missions, and elevating organizations and individuals in ways that create positive change. As a center for charitable giving, we support countless meaningful causes in the twelve counties we serve, which include: Catron, Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Otero, Sierra & Socorro.

