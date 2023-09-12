Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at BurgerFi With A $3 Double Cheeseburger With A Freestyle Drink Purchase

News provided by

BurgerFi International

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

On September 18, the brand invites everyone to become a Fi-natic after biting into their signature BurgerFi Cheeseburger

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is biting into its favorite day of the year – National Cheeseburger Day! The premium, award-winning burger brand is highlighting its iconic cheeseburger during a one-day-only celebration. Guests who purchase a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage can add on a premium BurgerFi Cheeseburger for $3.

"As America's favorite better burger brand, our guest's love for our sensationally indulgent burger continues to resonate," said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "There's no better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day than with our great product, great service and great experience. It's a win for the guest, a win for our team members who are passionate about serving this great product and a win for our stakeholders."

For $3, BurgerFi's signature cheeseburger offers a delectable combination of two juicy, all-natural Angus Beef patties, topped with two slices of melty American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and savory Fi Sauce. The $3 Double Cheeseburger is available for one day only for dine-in guests. Guests are limited to one Cheeseburger per Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, which is available at all locations while supplies last.

"We received tremendous positive feedback from new guests and restaurants when we ran this offer previously," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi. "BurgerFi wants to own National Cheeseburger Day as our brand holiday. Our mission is the "BurgerFi-cation" of the world, so we hope people will come in and find out what a better burger experience truly is."

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients, including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit WWW.BURGERFI.COM and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years and in 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC. 

