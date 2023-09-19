Celebrate National Coffee Day with latest data on America's favorite beverage

19 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Americans drink coffee each day (63%) than any other beverage, including water, according to the latest "Atlas of American Coffee" published today (Tuesday). 

Commissioned by the National Coffee Association (NCA) since 1950 and now updated twice yearly, the National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report is the longest-running study of American consumers' coffee drinking patterns.

The Fall 2023 NCDT finds that coffee continues to bounce back from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which did not impact overall coffee consumption but did impact out-of-home and workplace coffee. Cups per capita and cups per coffee drinker have held relatively steady since 2020 (1.7 and 2.8 respectively).

At-home coffee consumption reached a high of 85% of past-day coffee drinkers in January 2021 data, and has remained above pre-pandemic levels (82% in today's report). In-office coffee has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels - 36% of Americans report having an in-office coffee station, up from a pandemic low of 26% in January 2021.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"As Coffee Day deals and giveaways approach, it's the perfect time to celebrate the latest data on America's enduring love affair with coffee. Coffee continues its reign as America's favorite beverage, and we expect that to continue for many Coffee Days to come."  

Other key findings include:

  • Despite being nearly unknown when NCA began tracking it, cold brew popularity has skyrocketed up by 45% since January 2023 and 300% since 2016!
  • Drip coffee makers are the most popular preparation method (40% of past day coffee drinkers), followed by single cup brewers (27%), cold brewing (16%), and espresso machines (11%).
  • Lattes are the most popular espresso-based beverage (consumed by 18% of Americans in the past-week) followed by espresso (16%), and cappuccinos (15%)
  • 30% of Americans had flavored coffee in the past-week. Vanilla is the most popular, with caramel and hazelnut tied for second, followed by mocha.
  • 81% of American coffee drinkers have coffee with breakfast, compared to 38% in the morning, 15% with lunch, 19% in the afternoon, 7% with dinner, and 10% in the evening.

For more information, including media highlights, and to purchase the complete NCDT, click here.

About the National Coffee Association

The National Coffee Association (NCA) USA, Inc. is the leading trade association serving the U.S. coffee industry through education, advocacy, and connection. NCA members represent an estimated 90% of U.S. coffee commerce with small, medium, and large companies, including growers, importers, exporters, traders, brokers, freight services, roasters, manufacturers, retailers, and allied companies. Visit ncausa.org to learn more.

