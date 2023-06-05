Celebrate National Ketchup Day with James Avery, Whataburger® and Your Favorite Brand Ambassadors

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor one of America's beloved condiments with some of your favorite brands and social media influencers as we celebrate National Ketchup Day on June 5. This year's celebration focuses on an exciting collaboration between James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Whataburger® and a dynamic team of brand ambassadors who promise to delight fans and followers with their partnership.

Happy National Ketchup Day! What better way to celebrate than repping your favorite Whataburger team? Shop these charms and more at https://bit.ly/42iq64s

National Ketchup Day is an annual celebration that pays tribute to the adored red sauce that has become a staple on dining tables across the nation. This year, James Avery, has partnered once again with Whataburger® and social media personalities for a memorable and stylish celebration.

"James Avery and Whataburger® are Texas brands, and today we celebrate that hometown connection and collaboration with our customers," said James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communication Lindsey Tognietti. "Our customers really enjoy our Whataburger charm collection, especially the Enamel Whataburger® Ketchup Charms, so they can wear their favorite brands every day."   

Whataburger's dedication to creating exceptional flavors and James Avery's commitment to artisanship align perfectly with the essence of National Ketchup Day. This collaboration brings together two Texas brands that share a passion for quality and excellence, resulting in an unparalleled celebration of all things ketchup.

"I'm so excited to team up with James Avery & Whataburger to celebrate National Ketchup Day because they are two of my favorite Texas brands," said James Avery Brand Ambassador Jeena Jimenez. "I love the way they've created wearable pieces for everyone to share their love of the brands. I've connected with strangers just by seeing their spicy ketchup charm on a bracelet or a Whataburger cup charm on their necklace. It's such a fun a way to wear something unique."

James Avery, with swag provided by Whataburger, has partnered with 13 brand ambassadors and influencers to celebrate this national holiday. Prepare to embrace the ketchup craze today, and follow James Avery, Whataburger and our brand ambassadors and influencers to celebrate with us!

Partnered Social Media Influencers – Check out these affiliated social media accounts for the National Ketchup Day celebration: Amy @sushigirl_atx; Briana @brianazananiri; Cherise @satexasfoodies; Christina @mrs_tink; Danielle @danielle.shesfun; Darlene @darlenemariedavila; Gabby @siempre_sanantonio; Iesha @ieshasinsight; Jeena @jeenajimenez; Jessica @missjessicabellexo; Monica @ccbucketlist; Ruby @heyitsrubee; Tory @foodwithtory.htx.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

