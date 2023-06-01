Celebrate National Ocean Month and World Oceans Day with Best Aquaculture Practices

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate National Ocean Month in June and World Oceans Day on June 8 while supporting ocean health by trying one of two new grilled seafood recipes featuring Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP)-certified fish – just in time for the summer grilling season.

As part of its Sustained by Seafood campaign, BAP is sharing new recipes on its consumer website, including Grilled Mustard Salmon Kabobs and Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps.

Grilled Mustard Salmon Kebabs: This Indian-inspired dish pairs spices like turmeric and garam masala with mustard for a delicious take on grilled salmon. When purchasing salmon, look for fish with the Best Aquaculture Practices eco-label.
The campaign aims to educate consumers about the BAP eco-label and why BAP seafood is a responsible choice for the planet. BAP-certified producers are held to high standards for environmental responsibility, ensuring that they are contributing to, not detracting from, ocean health. They are also held to high standards for social accountability, animal health and welfare, and food safety.

BAP is administered by the Global Seafood Alliance. There are more than 3,000 BAP-certified producers worldwide.

Grilled Mustard Salmon Kebabs

This Indian-inspired dish pairs spices like turmeric and garam masala with mustard for a delicious take on grilled salmon.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:
1 cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder or 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika and 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala
1 teaspoon turmeric
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 pounds BAP-certified salmon, cut into 1-inch pieces
16 skewers (if bamboo soaked in water for 1 hour)
4 naan
2 cups finely shredded savoy cabbage or baby spinach
Lime wedges

  1. Preheat grill to high. In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, chili powder or paprika and cayenne, garam masala and turmeric. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer 1/4 cup of mixture to another medium bowl. Add salmon and toss to cover with mixture. Thread salmon onto 2 parallel skewers, dividing between 8 sets of skewers, making 8 kebabs total.
  2. Brush grill liberally with oil and grill salmon until just cooked, 5-8 minutes, turning once after 3-4 minutes. Grill naan, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.
  3. To serve, divide naan between serving plates and top with cabbage or spinach. Add kebabs and lime wedges and serve remaining yogurt sauce on the side.

