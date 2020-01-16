Celebrate National Popcorn Day this Sunday with half-price popcorn at Regal

"Popcorn and movies have been the perfect pairing for decades. We are excited to host Regal Crown Club members on National Popcorn Day and treat them to half-price popcorn," said John Curry, Regal's Senior Vice President of Food Service. "Regal is pulling out all the stops for its fans with this blockbuster snack as we commemorate a holiday near and dear to movie lover's hearts."

To participate in this exclusive, one-day offer, moviegoers can use their Regal Crown Club cards at any Regal theatre concession stand nationwide. Movie fans are invited to experience the signature taste of their favorite buttery popcorn paired with the hottest blockbusters. This special half-price offer is available on all classic popcorn, excluding Cheetos popcorn, specialty popcorn and snack packs.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Subscribe today and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited.

