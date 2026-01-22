Oscars® Best Picture Nominees and Awards Season Standout Films Return to Regal in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following this morning's nominations for filmmaking's highest honor, Regal announced that the 10 films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar® will return to select theatres from March 6 to March 15. Tickets for each of the Best Picture-nominated films at the 98th Oscars® as well as "And the Award Goes to" titles showing in March will be $7.99.

Regal Best Picture Film Festival Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"While Regal celebrates moviegoing every day at our theatres, we are showcasing awards season favorites throughout March, including the films nominated for Best Picture at the 98th Oscars," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "The nominated titles represent the best of what appeared on big screens in 2025, and leading up to the biggest awards night in entertainment, these movies deserve to be appreciated again with in-theatre moviegoing experiences."

Week Two: Oscars Best Picture Film Festival

Mar 6 – Sinners (R)

Mar 7 – Hamnet (PG-13)

Mar 8 – Marty Supreme (R)

Mar 9 – Sentimental Value (R)

Mar 10 – The Secret Agent (R)

Mar 11 – Bugonia (R)

Mar 12 – Train Dreams (PG-13)

Mar 13 – One Battle After Another (R)

Mar 14 – F1 (PG-13)

Mar 15 – Frankenstein (R)

The Oscars recognizes excellence in the arts and sciences of global filmmaking from among a year's worth of eligible releases, and Regal is celebrating this achievement across March. The "And the Award Goes to" series will highlight one Oscar-worthy film on each of the month's 31 days, including all 98th Oscars Best Picture nominees and several former statuette winners like Everything Everywhere All at Once, No Country for Old Men, Oppenheimer, and Parasite.

On Sunday, March 15, the 98th Oscars will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and aired live to more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. For the 99th Oscars in 2027, one Regal loyalty member and a guest will have the chance to attend the Official Oscars Watch Party at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles through a sweepstakes (see official rules and methods of entry online).

In 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host its 100th Oscars ceremony, and this global film industry organization has developed the Academy100 campaign to celebrate this milestone. To help inspire and develop new generations of filmmakers and moviegoers, Regal has partnered with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on the Academy100 campaign from 2026 through 2028 to connect global film lovers with this premier cultural institution.

Tickets for the 98th Oscars Best Picture nominees and the March series films are priced at $7.99 and will be available for advance purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com starting on Thursday, January 22. Regal guests can also secure seats for the Oscar-nominated films, "And the Award Goes to" titles, and current releases by joining Regal Unlimited, where subscribers see as many movies, whenever and wherever they want.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,441 screens in 399 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal