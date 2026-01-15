"XOXO, Regal" Delivers a Month-Long Love Letter to Moviegoers in February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is dedicating the month of February to love on the big screen with the launch of XOXO, Regal, a curated film series featuring a beloved romance-driven title each day throughout the month. The XOXO, Regal series is sponsored by Warner Bros. Pictures in support of its upcoming Valentine's weekend release, Wuthering Heights.

"The XOXO, Regal series covers every relationship status and romance subgenre to reflect the many ways audiences connect with love stories on screen," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "We're excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures on a February series that celebrates romance at the movies while building anticipation for the release of Wuthering Heights."

Week One: Meet Cutes & Mayhem

Feb 1 – Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Feb 2 – Groundhog Day (1993)

Feb 3 – How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Feb 4 – She's All That (1999)

Feb 5 – My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Feb 6 – The Bodyguard (1992)

Feb 7 – Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Week Two: Valentine Classics – Epic Love Stories

Feb 8 – Titanic (1997)

Feb 9 – Lost in Translation (2003)

Feb 10 – Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Feb 11 – Love & Basketball (2000)

Feb 12 – Out of Africa (1985)

Feb 13 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Feb 14 – Casablanca (1942)

Week Three: Heartbreak & Healing

Feb 15 – Roman Holiday (1953)

Feb 16 – The American President (1995)

Feb 17 – Atonement (2007)

Feb 18 – Blue Valentine (2010)

Feb 19 – Her (2013)

Feb 20 – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Feb 21 – The Notebook (2004)

Week Four: Desire, Drama & Dangerous Liaisons

Feb 22 – Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Feb 23 – The Photograph (2020)

Feb 24 – Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Feb 25 – Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Feb 26 – Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Feb 27 – The Great Gatsby (2013)

Feb 28 – My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)

Starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, Wuthering Heights follows the passionate and tumultuous love story between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, set against a backdrop of the Yorkshire moors. This adaptation of Emily Brontë's gothic novel presents the intense and destructive relationship from this literary classic with a more modern attitude and sensual approach applied to the filmmaking.

Regal Crown Club members purchasing a ticket to any XOXO, Regal showtime in February will receive a sweetened deal at concession stands for $3.00 off any large ICEE frozen beverage. Also, Regal loyalty members who purchase a ticket to any Valentine's Day showtime of Wuthering Heights will receive a free Twizzlers or Red Vines candy when visiting theatres on Saturday, February 14 (redeemed through Regal Crown Club accounts).

Advance tickets for Wuthering Heights and XOXO, Regal films are now available at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for Wuthering Heights and XOXO, Regal titles as part of their monthly subscription.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,441 screens in 399 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager

(865) 925-9739

SOURCE Regal