CELEBRATE THE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY WITH FANDUEL, THE ONLY SPORTSBOOK APP WHERE YOU CAN BET ON THE RACE

As an official partner of Churchill Downs Inc., FanDuel will bring fans unparalleled access all Derby Week with unique betting options, live FanDuel TV coverage and exclusive events

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, and the only sportsbook app where fans can place a bet on the Kentucky Derby, is sprinting out of the starting gate to help make the 150th "Run for the Roses" the most memorable yet. Through a combination of offers, activations, and industry-leading coverage, FanDuel will provide fans with unparalleled access for the race, on the ground and beyond.

FanDuel is the first and only sportsbook to offer wagering on horse racing alongside traditional sports book wagering with a single account and single wallet, allowing customers to wager on the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks, and all the races from Churchill Downs on Oaks and Derby Days. FanDuel will offer a "$20 No Sweat Bet" on the Kentucky Derby to all new and existing customers. Any customer can place a single horse win wager on the Kentucky Derby through the FanDuel Sportsbook or the FanDuel Racing app and get up to $20 back as a racing bonus if they don't win. Racing fans can find betting markets for the Kentucky Derby in just a few taps when they open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and then click the horse racing icon. For more information on how you can place a bet on the Kentucky Derby through FanDuel based on your location check here.

"The Kentucky Derby is a special sports tradition and FanDuel is proud to partner with Churchill Downs for the 150th edition of the race," said Andrew Moore, General Manager of Racing at FanDuel. "FanDuel continues to lead the industry as the only online sportsbook to offer a single account and wallet for sports and horse racing wagering. Coupling this exceptional race and our leading technology is a unique opportunity to introduce new fans to the sport of horse racing. We will be utilizing our platform to bring FanDuel customers a set of special offers and a one-of-a-kind experience for the Derby."

FanDuel TV, a channel synonymous with delivering racing excellence for the past quarter century, will broadcast live on-site at Churchill Downs all week to provide fans with unmatched access, latest reporting and expert analysis leading up to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. For the first time and starting opening night on Saturday, April 27, fans can watch the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby and live racing from Churchill Downs (except those races for which NBC has exclusive rights) on FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring our loyal audience live racing and unprecedented access during Derby Week on FanDuel TV. We thank Churchill Downs Inc. for our partnership." said Kevin Grigsby, Executive Producer and SVP of FanDuel TV. "There is no bigger event in horse racing than the Kentucky Derby and FanDuel TV will be there for every step of the action."

FanDuel TV's "Coverage of Kentucky Derby Week" will feature extensive coverage from racing's most respected experts and handicappers including Todd Schrupp, Christina Blacker, Michael Joyce, Gabby Gaudet, Scott Hazelton, Matt Bernier, Andie Biancone, Caleb Keller, Caton Bredar and the "voice of the Derby" Larry Collmus. To help keep bettors up to date, FanDuel TV will monitor Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks contenders in their final workouts and will bring fans closer to the action than ever before with unique access and exclusive interviews with trainers, jockeys and key newsmakers.

Emmy-winning host Kay Adams will return to Louisville with "Up & Adams," broadcasting live from Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3 on FanDuel TV, YouTube and Max. Kay will welcome guests from across the sports world and celebrity friends to celebrate the 150th Kentucky Derby!

Additionally, FanDuel will also host its inaugural Kentucky Derby Party on Friday, May 3rd at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Country music star Luke Bryan and Grammy award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo will headline the exclusive, invite-only event. This event will be the latest of marquee parties that FanDuel has put together.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania, and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. Download the FanDuel TV+ app free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV connected devices or stream online at FanDuel.com/watch. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

