FanDuel Casino Enters the Villa with Exclusive "Love Island" Partnership Bringing the Hit Reality Franchise to iGaming

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced an exclusive partnership with Zoo 55, part of ITV Studios to bring the record-breaking reality franchise Love Island to FanDuel Casino. This multi-game collaboration marks a significant expansion of FanDuel's entertainment offerings, leveraging exclusive Love Island content to create immersive gaming experiences that capture the excitement and drama of the hit reality series for casino players.

The partnership launched today with Love Island Reel Vibes, an exclusive new slot game developed in partnership with Games Global that brings the villa's signature style and energy directly to FanDuel Casino. As the first game in this multi-game deal utilizing exclusive Love Island content, Love Island Reel Vibes establishes FanDuel Casino as an official partner of Love Island gaming, with additional titles planned as part of this landmark entertainment collaboration. Love Island Reel Vibes is available to all players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Ontario with Michigan coming soon.

"Love Island has become a cultural phenomenon with a deeply engaged, mobile-native fanbase, making it an ideal partner as we expand our portfolio of exclusive entertainment," said Ian O'Reilly, Vice President of Games at FanDuel Casino. "With Love Island Reel Vibes, we're delivering a fresh, feature-rich slot experience that brings the energy of the villa directly to our players — and this is only the beginning of a multi-year collaboration that will introduce even more exclusive Love Island content."

"We are so excited to pair our record-breaking reality franchise with the massive gaming operator FanDuel," Steve Watling, SVP Gaming at ITV Studios, said. "It has been a pleasure to work on this deal with the team, and we not only have a cracking first game launching this month, but some really cracking games to join the fun in 2026. We can't wait to see this partnership grow," Lex Scott, VP Gaming added.

The launch brings together two powerhouse entertainment audiences: the rapidly growing Love Island fandom and America's #1 iGaming operator and brand, FanDuel Casino. Love Island continues to soar as one of the most influential global reality franchises, with the latest seasons ranking as the top reality programs of the year, generating record social engagement and attracting millions of new viewers, many of them mobile-native. This momentum makes the franchise a natural fit as FanDuel Casino introduces an exclusive slate of Love Island-themed titles rolling out through 2026 and beyond.

The new title introduces a signature POWER COMBO™ mechanic, offering players three distinct Free Spins features that can intensify as the game progresses. With colored scatters driving enhanced jackpots, wild reels, and multipliers across an expanded 6-row grid, Love Island Reel Vibes delivers a dynamic, feature-rich experience aligned with FanDuel Casino's commitment to industry-leading game innovation.

Love Island is a Lifted Entertainment format and a co-production with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company.

About FanDuel

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

