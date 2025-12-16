FANDUEL AND FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK CONTINUE BROADENING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LAUNCH OF BET TRACKING ACROSS SELECT NBA AND NHL GAMES

Combined scale and shared technology are fueling a differentiated platform for hometown sports fans

NEW YORK and SOUTHPORT, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, and Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, the largest holder of local sports media rights, today announced the launch of Bet Tracking, an interactive viewing feature that now allows fans in select markets to follow their FanDuel Sportsbook bets in real time while watching live NBA and NHL games on FanDuel Sports Network. Now live, in the markets where online sports betting is legal, the new integration marks another milestone in creating an interactive, participatory viewing experience for local fans.

Over the past year, the strategic partnership between FanDuel and Main Street Sports Group has helped enhance the local sports viewing experience and deepen FanDuel's presence in regional markets. Built on FanDuel Sports Network's in-house technology platform and powered by FanDuel's account-linking system, Bet Tracking bridges live game action with fans' wagers, updating in real time as play unfolds.

Bet Tracking has officially launched across select FanDuel Sports Network NBA broadcasts including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Memphis Grizzlies, as well as NHL coverage of the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Nashville Predators. The feature is available to fans in those markets by logging onto FanDuelSportsNetwork.com or the FanDuel Sports Network app using their direct-to-consumer (DTC) or pay-TV credentials, as well as Prime Video. Media assets including images and video related to Bet Tracking are available for download here .

"The integration of Bet Tracking into live NBA and NHL games on FanDuel Sports Network represents another significant milestone in our partnership and our commitment to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to fans," said Mike Raffensperger, President of Sports, FanDuel. "Over the past year, our partnership with FanDuel Sports Network has elevated our brand presence, deepened engagement across our products, and proven the impact of combining live local sports with interactive technology. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and exploring new ways to collaborate in the future as we remain committed to driving innovation at the intersection of sports entertainment and betting."

In addition to bet tracking, the partnership has introduced additional fan-first experiences, including:

Account linking capabilities , so fans can connect their FanDuel Sportsbook account directly to FanDuel Sports Network, enabling the Bet Tracking feature and making it simpler to toggle between the two offerings.

, so fans can connect their FanDuel Sportsbook account directly to FanDuel Sports Network, enabling the Bet Tracking feature and making it simpler to toggle between the two offerings. Expanded on-screen odds integrations into nightly NBA and NHL broadcasts, giving viewers up-to-date information during the same markets and broadcasts where Bet Tracking is available.

into nightly NBA and NHL broadcasts, giving viewers up-to-date information during the same markets and broadcasts where Bet Tracking is available. Broadened live content portfolio including shared premier live events rights such as EuroLeague Basketball and PDC Darts, plus syndicated content from The Ringer that provides betting insights powered by FanDuel odds.

including shared premier live events rights such as EuroLeague Basketball and PDC Darts, plus syndicated content from The Ringer that provides insights powered by FanDuel odds. Exclusive offers including a "Bet $5, Get 3 Months on Us" promotion in which customers who place a $5 bet in FanDuel Sportsbook or enter any paid FanDuel daily fantasy contest will receive a trial subscription to FanDuel Sports Network's DTC streaming service.

a "Bet $5, Get 3 Months on Us" promotion in which customers who place a $5 bet in FanDuel Sportsbook or enter any paid FanDuel daily fantasy contest will receive a trial subscription to FanDuel Sports Network's DTC streaming service. Joint activation around Missouri's Sportsbook launch featuring in-market events, on-air integrations and promotions, and elevated VIP experiences tied to the state's legalization of online sports betting on December 1.

"In markets where FanDuel Sports Network and FanDuel's Sportsbook operate together, we're seeing meaningful, sustained growth," said Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer, Main Street Sports Group. "Fans who engage with FanDuel's on-screen integrations are watching nearly twice as many games per season and staying connected with our product more than 40 days longer on average. That level of engagement underscores the power of how this partnership is helping to shape the future of local sports viewing."

A Transformational Year of Growth and Innovation

Since the partnership's launch last fall, FanDuel and FanDuel Sports Network have introduced a series of fan-first experiences that have expanded access, elevated engagement, and deepened local market connections. Key accomplishments from the first year include:

Rebranding 15 regional networks under the FanDuel Sports Network name, making FanDuel a household brand across millions of homes.

Launching new in-game odds integrations with the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers.

Shared commitments to promoting responsible gaming using FanDuel Sports Networks reach to encourage viewers to use FanDuel's responsible gaming tools and highlight available support resources.

Introducing exclusive offers for DTC subscribers.

Expanding programming by simulcasting FanDuel TV's Up & Adams and Run It Back on FanDuel Sports Network.

About FanDuel

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation's leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

