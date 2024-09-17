Toyota's Celebrates Twenty-Five Model Years of its Trailblazing SUV with a Unique Limited 25 th Edition

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2000, a new class of cutting-edge Toyota SUV was revealed in the U.S.: the 2001 Highlander. The model was Toyota's first midsize SUV built on a platform that was shared with a car, the Toyota Camry. The Highlander ushered in a new era for the brand in the segment. Thanks to its car-like handling, an elevated ride height, and the spacious versatility consumers loved about SUV's, customers quickly took a liking to the model, as it sold more than a million units in its first seven years of production.

Celebrate the Best of Toyota Highlander with Limited 25th Edition Hybrid

Now, two and a half decades after its debut, this trailblazing nameplate celebrates its journey with a stunning Highlander 25th Edition model. This exclusive special edition showcases many of the best features available in the Highlander family. Built off the Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD grade, it raises the bar on style with unique exterior features that include a brand-new color for Highlander, new interior color, premium specs, and an efficient Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) powertrain.

The Highlander 25th Edition's eye-catching good looks start with a unique combination of exterior features, like side-rockers, 20-inch wheels, and front and rear bumper with gleaming silver accents. It is available in two colors, including the first-ever offering of Heavy Metal for Highlander and the lustrous Wind Chill Pearl. On the inside, leather-trimmed seating for up to seven comes in a sophisticated Portobello color, with the driver and front passenger headrests carrying a 25th Edition logo for a unique look.

The Limited 25th Edition also has premium touches like puddle lamps, illuminated door sills, carpet floor mats and all-weather rear cargo liner, key glove, and rear liftgate badge that all carry the 25th Edition logo. Since the model is built on the Limited HEV grade, it also has features like a 12.3-inch color digital gauge cluster, 11-speaker JBL® Premium audio system, 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system, three zone automatic climate control, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. The 25th Edition Highlander will be limited to 2,500 units produced for the U.S. market.

Additional Highlander lineup changes include Highlander HEV models coming with standard Electronic On-Demand All Wheel Drive. Highlander also adds the Heavy Metal exterior color on the HEV XLE, Limited, Limited 25th Edition, and Platinum models, and the 2.4L Turbo XLE, Limited, and Platinum model adds the color, too. The XSE 2.4L model adds Cement to the color palette. Hybrid powered models will now have a Beyond Zero HEV badge on the rear. And for an extra bit of edge, the 2.4L Turbo XSE adopts a 12.3-inch Digital Gauge Cluster with a Sport Mode startup screen. The 2025 Highlander lineup is expected to start arriving at U.S. Toyota dealerships in November 2024. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing will start at $39,520 on the LE grade FWD model excluding Dealer Processing and Handling fee.

Time Flies in a Highlander

First revealed at the New York International Auto Show in April 2000, the first-generation 2001 Toyota Highlander used a modified version of the same unibody platform used on the Toyota Camry. At the time, this innovation set it apart from other SUVs since a body-on-frame design was the norm for trucks and SUVs. As Toyota's first step into the midsize unibody SUV category, the Highlander had good road manners, a spacious interior, and rugged style that was appealing to customers. It featured a clean, practical exterior design with seating for up to eight and a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, with an optional 3.0-liter V6. Just after its launch, the Highlander earned a "Best Midsize SUV" from Consumer Reports in 2002.

The Highlander Hybrid model was revealed in 2005 for the 2006 model year and was the Toyota brand's first hybrid-powered SUV and was the second Toyota model after the Toyota Prius to offer the highly efficient powertrain. A specially developed version of Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive powertrain included an enhanced 3.3-liter V6 engine and produced approximately 270 peak system horsepower. Highlander Hybrid came with front-wheel-drive standard and offered electric four-wheel-drive with intelligence (4WD-i), which used front and rear electric motors to deliver balanced power to all four wheels. Highlander Hybrid also immediately earned honors, like an "Automotive Excellence" award from Popular Mechanics in 2006 and a "Top Pick" from Consumer Reports in the Midsize SUV category in 2007.

The Second-Generation Highlander was introduced in 2007 and featured a more refined exterior design, improved interior materials, and advanced safety features like a rearview camera and an optional navigation system. A 2.7-liter four-cylinder model for base FWD models was also introduced in this generation. U.S. assembly began in 2009 for U.S. and export markets at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) in Princeton, Indiana.

Over the years, the Highlander evolved in size and style and took on a more refined crossover appearance. The Third-Generation model, revealed in 2013, brought a more aggressive design and a suite of active safety technologies and advanced driver-assistance features including Toyota Safety Sense. The V6 engine was upgraded, and the hybrid variant continued to gain popularity.

The current Fourth Generation model was revealed in 2019 with a more spacious interior, an upgraded hybrid powertrain, and accentuated body lines along the doors and fenders. A 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine became the standard on gas powered models in 2023. Since the fourth generation's debut, Highlander has also added an available 12.3-inch audio multimedia touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and convenience and safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure alert.

Since its debut, the Toyota Highlander has sold nearly 3.6 million units in the U.S. alone. Over the years, the trophy case has grown and both Highlander and Highlander Hybrid have proudly earned IIHS Top Safety Pick honors as recently as 2024. As the Highlander looks to the future, it continues to stay true to its roots, offering leading style, a well-appointed three row interior, ample room for the crew and you, and a highly efficient drive that's made to move.

There Can Be More Than One

The 2025 Highlander continues to offer a variety of models with five Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) grades and five 2.4-Liter turbo-powered gas grades to choose from. Highlander HEV is available in XLE, XLE Nightshade, Limited, Limited 25th Edition, and Platinum grades. All HEV models will come with Toyota's Electronic On-Demand AWD system, standard. The Highlander 2.4-L turbo model is available in LE, XLE, XSE, Limited, and Platinum grades. The 2.4-L turbo LE and XLE grades are available in a choice of FWD or eAWD, and the 2.4L turbo XSE, Limited, and Platinum grades have Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD, standard.

There's also plenty of space in Highlander, as it seats up to eight and has up to 84.3 cubic feet (cu. ft.) of storage with the second and third row folded, with 48.4 cubic feet behind the second row with the third row folded flat. The area behind the third row provides 16.0 cu. ft. of space, enough to carry 4-6 large suitcases. The versatile cargo area makes the most of Highlander's additional length with side surfaces and pockets shaped for maximum space utilization. All Highlander HEV models have up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity and the Highlander 2.4-L turbo powered models can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Exterior color choices abound across the lineup for 2025. Depending on grade, colors include Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint, Cypress, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Cement, and Celestial Silver Metallic. Extra cost colors include Heavy Metal, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Wind Chill Pearl. Interior colors also vary by grade and exterior color. Fabric-trimmed models have the choice of graphite or black; SofTex-trimmed models come in black, graphite, or harvest beige; leather-trimmed models come in choices like red, black, harvest beige, graphite, glazed caramel, and the Limited 25th Edition's exclusive portobello colored interior.

Remarkably Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander HEV combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motor-generators. The gas engine employs Variable Valve Timing-intelligent system by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. A variable cooling system (electric water pump, electric thermostat) and a fully variable oil pump help to further enhance engine efficiency.

The gas engine and Motor Generator 2 (MG2) work in concert to deliver dynamic performance, while both MG1 and MG2 charge the hybrid battery. The bottom line is a jaw dropper for the efficient-minded: 243 net combined horsepower, a manufacturer-estimated up to 35 combined MPG, and a towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds for all hybrid grades. The Highlander HEV's battery pack was developed with convenience in mind and is installed under the second-row seats, so it does not take away any cargo or passenger space.

Like all Toyota hybrid vehicles, the Highlander HEV simply goes about its business. For example, the system optimizes the level of electric motor assistance and gas engine speed without the engine running at high revs. Engine speed is synchronized with vehicle speed, yielding effortless and quiet acceleration. The unique AWD system for Highlander HEV employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. Like the hybrid powertrain itself, the AWD system is designed to work seamlessly, switching on and off and sending power to the wheels as needed.

Highlander HEV offers selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes that let the driver choose the vehicle's performance personality. ECO mode extracts maximum efficiency from the fuel and battery, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. SPORT mode quickens the throttle response from the hybrid system for improved acceleration control. A bonus is the EV mode, which allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

Regenerative braking captures the energy of the turning wheels as the vehicle slows, sending it to the hybrid battery. To foster greater control when driving in hilly areas, the driver can manually control regenerative braking in steps, like the engine braking effect of downshifting a manual transmission. Highlander HEV Limited, Limited 25th Edition, and Platinum also come with Predictive Efficient Drive (PED), standard. PED analyzes the driver's daily driving habits and upcoming road and traffic conditions to help optimize battery usage and charging. The more the vehicle is driven, the more data is accumulated, thereby helping to support fuel efficient driving patterns.

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to its carbon neutrality goals, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid also plays a part in Toyota's vision to reach a "Beyond Zero" future to reach carbon neutrality in its products, services, and operations. As a symbol of this commitment, the 2025 Toyota Highlander adds a Beyond Zero HEV badge on all Highlander models with a Hybrid Electric Vehicle powertrain.

Travel in Style in the XLE HEV

The Highlander HEV line starts with the XLE grade with Electronic On-Demand AWD system, standard. The HEV XLE grade can seat up to eight and includes standard features like SofTex-trimmed front- and second-row seats with an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 7-inch color LCD Multi-Information Display (MID), in-zone automatic climate control with air filter, 8.0-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, five USB ports, a Smart Key System and more.

The HEV XLE is also equipped with Electronic On-Demand AWD, has a power tilt moonroof, and a 10-way power-adjustable for the driver feature. The XLE also has a hands-free power liftgate, Qi wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® universal garage door opener, and second row sunshades. For extra storage, roof rails come standard. Packages include the option to upgrade to a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and seating for up to eight with a second-row bench seat and 60/40 split fold seats.

Take it Upscale with Limited and Platinum HEV

The Highlander HEV Limited and Platinum grades pile on even more features. Both models have standard Electronic On-Demand AWD, leather-trimmed front- and second-row seats, with heated and ventilated front seats and 10-way power-adjustability and memory function for the driver's seat that includes power lumbar support and 8-way power-adjustability for the front passenger seat.

Both grades also come standard with a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and 11-speaker JBL® Premium Audio system that includes a subwoofer and amplifier. Additional standard exterior touches for the Limited and Platinum hybrid grades include 20-inch wheels, power-folding heated outside mirror with turn signal and blind spot warning indicators, puddle lights with integrated Highlander logo, front grille in black paint with chrome-plated surround, and more.

The HEV Platinum grade adds heated second-row captain's chairs for even more rear passenger comfort, and a Panoramic Glass Moonroof with sunshade and one-touch front power tilt/slide function. The driver benefits from a Panoramic View Monitor, 10-inch color Head Up Display, and LED projector headlights with Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS) auto leveling and LED-strip Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Additional Platinum features include rear lower bumper accent piece and scuff plate, rain-sensing washer-linked wipers, illuminated front doorsill metal scuff plates, and Digital rearview mirror with HomeLink® universal garage door opener.

HEV Nightshade Style

The hallmark of the Toyota Nightshade lineup is bold style with blacked-out touches. It's an expressive, stylish look that's available on 10 models – including the 2025 Toyota Highlander HEV Nightshade. Built on the XLE HEV grade, the Highlander HEV Nightshade is available in Cement, Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, or Ruby Flare Pearl exterior colors. Whichever color customers choose, they will find it sitting on black-painted 18-inch five-spoke wheels and because every detail matters, the bold style also extends to black grille trim, mirror caps, door handles, rear badging, rear spoiler, and shark fin antenna, all topped off with black roof rails. Electronic On-Demand AWD is also standard.

On the inside, the Highlander HEV Nightshade model has black two-toned SofTex®-trimmed seats with unique embossed fabric inserts and silver-colored accent stitching. It comes with standard heated seats for the driver and front passenger, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, and captain's chairs for second row passengers. The SofTex-trimmed fold-flat third-row seats have sliding headrests and recline function. For added convenience, it also has a hands-free power liftgate, standard.

For entertainment, the HEV Nightshade comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility standard, with the option to upgrade to a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen. The HEV Nightshade comes with a power tilt moonroof, hands-free power liftgate, Qi wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® universal garage door opener, and second row sunshades, standard.

2.4-Liters of Turbocharged Efficiency

For customers looking for an efficient-yet-powerful option, the Highlander's 265-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder models with 310 lb.-ft of torque are the answer. Equipped with a standard Stop and Start Engine system that allows the engine to shut off when the vehicle comes to a complete stop and instantly restarts when the driver's foot lifts from the brake pedal. This feature is one way the Highlander has up to a 22 city/29 highway/25 combined manufacturer estimated rating. It's an economical choice that's ready to take on the next highway merge.

The engine is paired to a direct shift 8-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission (AT) with selectable drive modes that include Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow modes. The 2.4L Turbo equipped models are available in a choice of Front- or All-Wheel-Drive. AWD equipped models come with Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), allowing drivers to select Mud & Sand or Rock & Dirt modes for those times when outdoor adventure calls. AWD equipped Highlander turbo models are equipped to tow up to 5,000-pounds and include Trailer Sway Control (TSC), which uses the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) to help control unwanted trailer movement.

The Highlander LE and XLE turbo-powered gas models have a mechanical AWD system that can send up to 50% of available torque to the rear wheels to help counter wheel slip when necessary. The Highlander XSE, Limited, and Platinum turbo-powered gas models step up to a performance-minded Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD system with Drive Mode Select. In addition to governing torque distribution between the front and rear wheels, this advanced system uses special couplings to actively manage torque distribution between the left and right rear wheels.

Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD doesn't simply react to wheel slippage. Rather, a sophisticated AWD Integrated Management (AIM) system manages Electric Power Steering (EPS), throttle control, transmission shift control and drive torque distribution to continually help optimize handling. Using the Multi-Terrain Select control dial on the console, the driver can maximize traction for prevailing conditions. Mud & Sand mode works well for beach driving, while Rock & Dirt mode optimizes AWD traction for trails. The driver can monitor, in real time, torque allocation and slip control on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

AWD equipped gas-powered models also come with Downhill Assist Control (DAC). When AWD is not needed, such as in steady highway cruising, Rear Driveline Disconnect automatically disengages drive to the rear wheels and stops the propeller shaft's rotation, helping to reduce fuel consumption. The system seamlessly re-engages when AWD is needed to handle road conditions.

Take a Turbo Tour

The turbo-powered Highlander LE comes with fabric-trimmed seating for eight and a second-row bench seat. Drivers get an 8-way power adjustable seat and for added storing and convenience the second-row bench seats have 60/40 split, sliding, and reclining functionality. An 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with six speakers comes standard, along with a 7-inch color LCD Multi-Information Display (MID), five total USB ports, Push Button Start, Smart Key, and several Connected Service trials*.

The XLE includes all LE grade features and adds a power tilt moonroof, SofTex-trimmed heated driver and passenger seats, and a 10-way power-adjustable seat for the driver. It has standard seating for seven, with seating for eight optional with the addition of second row bench seat. The XLE also has a hands-free power liftgate, Qi wireless smartphone charger, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink universal garage door opener, and second row sunshades. For extra storage, roof rails come standard. Packages include the option to upgrade to a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and seating for up to eight with a second-row bench seat and 60/40 split fold seats.

The Highlander XSE turbo comes equipped with Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD and rolls on all-black 20-inch wheels, wrapped in 235/55R20 all-season tires. A specially tuned suspension with high-rate springs, rear stabilizer bar, and low-friction shock absorbers works in concert with tuned electric power steering to give the XSE a distinctly sporty feel. XSE-exclusive styling applies to the front fascia, grille, lower spoiler and headlamps. Unique rocker panels add an edgy accent to the Highlander XSE's sculpted lines. Black roof rails, mirror caps and window moldings dial up the subtle cool factor, finished off by a twin exhaust tip.

Inside, the Highlander XSE cradles passengers in black SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric inserts, while ambient lighting and carbon-fiber style finish on the instrument panel adds a sporty vibe. A striking two-tone red and black leather-trimmed interior with red-stitched instrument panel is also available. To emphasize its sport-inspired style, the XSE grade's 12.3-inch full color digital gauge cluster and drive mode will default to Sport Mode for 2025. The 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with six-speaker sound system comes standard, with an option to upgrade to a 12.3-inch touchscreen and 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio system with subwoofer and amplifier. It also has a hands-free power liftgate.

The Highlander Limited and Platinum grades have premium features like 20-inch alloy wheels, leather-trimmed seating that's heated and ventilated for driver and front passenger, height adjustable hands-free power liftgate, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and 11-speaker JBL Premium sound system. High end details like wood door and ornamental dash trim, high output LED fog lights, and puddle lights with integrated Highlander logo also come standard. The Platinum grade adds even more features including power Panoramic Glass Moonroof with sunshade and front power tilt/slide function, an eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat, Digital rearview mirror with HomeLink® universal garage door opener, 10-inch color Head Up Display, rain-sensing wipers and panoramic view monitor, just to name a few.

The Highlander 2.4-L turbo models exterior colors vary by grade and come in a choice of Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Cypress, Blueprint, and Cement. Heavy Metal, Ruby Flare Pearl, and Wind Chill Pearl are also available as extra cost colors.

Multifaceted Multimedia

The 2025 Highlander comes standard with an 8-inch, and available 12.3-inch, Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. Highlander drivers can enjoy a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls.

With the available Connected Service Drive Connect*, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist, one-year trial included on select models. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. With further connectivity, the Highlander has an available Wi-Fi Connect* subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Highlander into an AT&T Hotspot (trial included for 30-days or up to 3 GB, whichever comes first. Wi-Fi Connect adds to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data, and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription. Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control (one month trial included; separate music subscriptions required).

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the Highlander offers a JBL® Premium Audio system boasting 1,200 watts of power playing through 11 speakers in nine locations creating a mobile concert from any music genre. With the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats enhancing the audio experience. This system is available on XSE grades, while the Limited (gas and HEV), Limited 25th Edition, and Platinum (gas and HEV) grades include it as standard.

Each Highlander offers many additional Connected Services. Safety Connect* includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect* gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Highlander with a 1-year trial of the Remote Connect service available on all grades. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts.

Being ready to handle all your device charging needs, the Highlander is equipped with five USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two Type-C USB ports plus one Type-A port are located at the bottom of the center stack. For second-row passengers, two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

Convenience features are aplenty for Highlander, too. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is standard on Limited and Platinum. A Panoramic View Monitor with Perimeter Scan is available on Limited, standard on Limited 25th Edition and Platinum, and provides a live rotating 360-degree view around the vehicle.

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G network dependent.

Toyota Safety Sense Standard

Highlander comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ system that includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/ PD)

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all Highlander models. The 2025 Highlander is equipped with eight airbags, including side curtain airbags for all three rows. It also includes Toyota's Star Safety System which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST).

The HEV models employ Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM), which provides integrated control of the ABS, Brake Assist, TRAC, VSC, Hill-Start Assist control and electric power steering (EPS) systems. The system helps to maintain vehicle stability when swerving on slippery road surfaces by controlling the brakes, hybrid system output and steering assist.

Toyota Limited Warranty and Toyota Care

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2025 Highlander also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, unlimited mileage.

