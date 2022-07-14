Celebrate the Creator Community at VidCon 2022 with Wondershare through Content Creation and Creativity

Wondershare successfully attracted over 2,500 visitors on the Community Track with the fun-filled WonderWorld featuring AR experience, 360 video booth and more, whereas 21 people won grand prizes such as AirPods and GoPro Hero 10. Located on the Creator Track, Wonder Lounge attracted and helped level up the videos of over 600 passionate creators, while digital stars such as the YouTuber Anthpo and TikToker Devantechill shared their insights and tips on improving creativity by using Wondershare's creative tools.

While beginner creators joined the Creator Recruitment Program as the starting point of their creative journey, the software company also built Wondershare Creator Club , the world's first-ever creator community in The Sandbox for those who want to level up their careers. "There are always limits to the physical world. Only in the metaverse can we explore endless possibility and creativity," said Tobee Wu, the CEO and Founder of Wondershare Technology. "As a global leader in creative software development, we want to leverage the metaverse, where creators can build social connections virtually and level up their content creation with our cutting-edge innovations." Being one of the tallest and largest landmarks in The Sandbox, Wondeshare Creator Club allows creators like designers, music makers and influencers to showcase their artworks which can be purchased through earning credits and playing games.

The great success of VidCon 2022 only indicated how fast and big the creator economy is growing. Continue to monetize your passion with Wondershare's game-changing software and join their Creator Recruitment Program for more opportunities and insights.

