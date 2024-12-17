Celebrate The Festive Season with ACR Poker's Christmas Special Multi-Day PKO Tourney

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players looking to celebrate the holidays and unwrap big wins are heading to ACR Poker. The popular worldwide poker site is kicking off the festivities with its Christmas Special Multi-Day progressive knockout (PKO) tournament, starting Sunday, December 22nd.

First flight kicks off on Sunday, December 22nd at 2:05pm ET

Featuring a $55 buy-in, a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, and a variety of flights to choose from, the Christmas Special Multi-Day PKO is designed to easily slot into any schedule, making it ideal for players looking to make the most of the holidays while competing for huge prize money and bounties.

"Our Christmas Special PKO tourney offers players a chance to dive into exciting poker action and earn big cash rewards over the festive period, all for just $55," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Check out the flexible schedule of flights and compete for your share of the $200K GTD prize pool to kick start your new year."

The first flight begins on Sunday, December 22nd at 2:05pm ET, with the final flight on Sunday, December 29th at 12:05pm ET, and Day 2 action wrapping up the tourney in a festive finale later that day at 4:05pm ET. Players who want to spice things up can also explore staking another player or selling part of their action.

For further information on the Christmas Special Multi-Day PKO, visit ACRPoker.eu.

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

