Celebrate the Holiday Season With Gifts From Mopar

Mopar is ready to rev up holiday shopping routines with a wide range of branded apparel, lifestyle products, exclusive holiday items, along with performance parts and accessories, perfect for any special automotive enthusiast. For complete details and related gift ideas, visit wearmopar.com and mopar.com.

"Holiday shoppers looking for a perfect present that any auto enthusiast will enjoy can turn to Mopar during this special time of year," said Mike Koval, Jr., senior vice president, head of Mopar North America. "Our massive and expanded 'gift bag' offers great options for giving and can fuel the love for all things automotive."

Below are some holiday gift ideas from Mopar. Online retail pricing is noted. For complete details and related gift ideas, visit wearmopar.com and mopar.com.

Mopar Headwear (starting as low as $19.95)

Choose from a wide variety of baseball caps and winter hats for men and women.

Mopar Holiday Fuzzy Socks ($19.95)

Black holiday socks feature the Mopar Omega M stacked logo on calf along with gingerbread people and holiday trees design throughout surface.

Mopar T-shirts, Fleece and Pullovers (starting as low at $19.95)

Choose from a wide variety of styles for men, women and youth.

Mopar Holiday Flannel Pajama Pants ($39.95 Adult and $29.95 Youth)

Available for men, women and youth, these flannel pants are perfect and versatile for lounging, working from home or simply being casual. Coordinating family tees are available from $29.95 (adult) and $24.95 (youth). Add a coordinating holiday tee for a festive look for the whole family.

Mopar Hoodies (starting as low as $39.95)

Dash through the snow and cold wearing one of a wide array of maximum performance hoodies featuring custom holiday designs. Available in numerous styles and colors for men, women and youth.

Mopar Locking Key Cabinet ($65.95)

This wall-mounted locking key cabinet features a Mopar Garage, "Mopar or No Car" graphic, has a three-digit combination lock that sets to a select number and includes holding tabs for 24 sets of keys.

Mopar Oversized Sherpa Throw Blanket ($114.95)

Get cozy with an ultra-smooth micro-mink polyester, sherpa-lined 60 -by-80-inch throw with a custom Mopar graphic that provides the extra layer that you need.

Mopar Old Fashioned Bar Set ($159.95)

Made of high-quality mango wood and featuring a set of black stainless-steel mixing and bar tools, this set has everything you need to make the perfect drinks in one spot. Allow 2-3 weeks for delivery.

Mopar All-weather Floor Mats (starting at $159)

Engineered and designed to fit your vehicle flawlessly, the mats completely cover the footwell areas, keeping mud and slush at bay.

Mopar Premium Cornhole Game ($383.95)

Regulation cornhole game pays tribute to the Mopar brand while providing hours of outdoor fun. Set includes two cornhole boards, two sets of four bean bags and a zippered carrying case. Allow 2-3 weeks for delivery.

Mopar Cold-air Intake System (starting at $695)

Bolt-on system is designed to allow cooler outside air in through a directional cone filter and to funnel it directly into the intake manifold. This kit can provide noticeable horsepower and torque gains under varying atmospheric conditions.

Jeep® Performance Parts by Mopar 2-inch Lift Kits (starting at $2,095)

Legendary Jeep 4x4 capability reaches new levels in Wrangler and Gladiator models with lift kits featuring Bilstein monotube shocks with remote reservoirs that deliver increased performance with larger wheels and tires.

Between December 3 and December 31, 2024, on orders of more than $100, shoppers can receive free shipping within the continental U.S. by using code DECRE24. Shoppers are encouraged to order early for the best selection as supplies are limited.

* Offer not available outside continental United States. Not valid with any other shipping or discount offers. Not valid on previous purchases. Product selections may vary and are subject to availability. Gift cards not eligible for use with offer. Offer ends 11:59 EST on December 31, 2024.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

