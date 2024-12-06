Celebrate the Holidays with Murray's Cheese from Kroger

Retailer shares gift ideas highlighting customer-favorite cheeses and recipes

CINCINNATI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is sharing a curated guide from Murray's Cheese for creative gift-giving and entertaining this holiday season. From crowd-pleasing party platters to unique flavors and cheeses for favorite holiday recipes, customers can choose from a wide selection inside Kroger Family of Stores across the country.

Each Murray’s shop offers a highly curated cheese selection along with a guided shopping experience from an expert cheesemonger. As an iconic New York City destination, Murray’s brings its authentic roots and decades of specialty food expertise in creating a fresh cut-and-wrap cheese program within Kroger stores. Get the perfect gift for any foodie or cheese enthusiast by visiting Murray’s Cheese in Kroger Family of Stores for an expert-led shopping experience with a cheesemonger.

"Let Murray's and Kroger help you impress friends and family this holiday season with easy, memorable and delightful gifts," said Kristine Rogers, Director of Specialty Cheese at Murray's Cheese in Kroger. "From custom cheeseboards as the perfect host gift, to family-friendly holiday recipes and ingredients, Murray's Cheese and Kroger offers delicious and convenient gifts ready to pick up in store."

Get the perfect gift for any foodie or cheese enthusiast by visiting Murray's Cheese in Kroger Family of Stores for an expert-led shopping experience with a cheesemonger. Gift ideas include:

For the entertainer: It's easy to build a custom cheeseboard for the entertainer on your shopping list. With crowd-pleasing cheeses, cured meats, jams, nuts and more, hosts and guests alike will savor this tasty gift. Start with Murray's classics including Brie, English Cheddar and Gouda, or let a cheesemonger guide the selections. Pre-made Murray's cheeseboards in various sizes and varieties are also available.

It's easy to build a custom cheeseboard for the entertainer on your shopping list. With crowd-pleasing cheeses, cured meats, jams, nuts and more, hosts and guests alike will savor this tasty gift. Start with Murray's classics including Brie, English Cheddar and Gouda, or let a cheesemonger guide the selections. Pre-made Murray's cheeseboards in various sizes and varieties are also available. For the connoisseur: Murray's famed NYC cheese caves are recognized around the world, and several cheeses recently received honors at the World Cheese Awards. Many unique cave aged cheeses are debuting at select Kroger stores for the first time; try Cave Aged Reserve Mini Greensward, Cave Aged Limited Coffee Break and Cave Aged Original Buttermilk Basque for a one-of-a-kind cheese experience.

Murray's famed NYC cheese caves are recognized around the world, and several cheeses recently received honors at the World Cheese Awards. Many unique cave aged cheeses are debuting at select Kroger stores for the first time; try Cave Aged Reserve Mini Greensward, Cave Aged Limited Coffee Break and Cave Aged Original Buttermilk Basque for a one-of-a-kind cheese experience. For the sweet tooth: It wouldn't be the holidays without an indulgent treat – and cheese pairs beautifully with sweet and savory flavors. Serve cheese for dessert with ideas from Murray's cheesemongers, such as a nutty Gouda alongside chocolates, caramels and peanuts. For a playful take, try a brie cheese like Fromage d'Affinois with Murray's Spiced Cherry Preserves. It's a classic combo of luscious, buttery double crème paired with spicy fruit preserves.

It wouldn't be the holidays without an indulgent treat – and cheese pairs beautifully with sweet and savory flavors. Serve cheese for dessert with ideas from Murray's cheesemongers, such as a nutty Gouda alongside chocolates, caramels and peanuts. For a playful take, try a brie cheese like Fromage d'Affinois with Murray's Spiced Cherry Preserves. It's a classic combo of luscious, buttery double crème paired with spicy fruit preserves. For the family: Murray's offers family-friendly recipes to try this holiday season . Try making Murray's Classic Mac & Cheese with a blend of three cheeses or Murray's Mascarpone Cupcakes for a twist on a traditional cheesecake.

Murray's offers family-friendly recipes to try this holiday season Try making Murray's Classic Mac & Cheese with a blend of three cheeses or Murray's Mascarpone Cupcakes for a twist on a traditional cheesecake. For those away from home: Murray's Cheese Clubs offer five monthly club experiences that ship around the country year-round. Whether gifting to a loved one or enjoying at home, the guided tasting offered is a journey that will turn any food lover into a true cheese expert.

For even more gifts and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can get these Murray's Cheese favorites and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Murray's Cheese

Murray's Cheese is a beloved mainstay in New York City that has evolved into a world-renowned specialty food destination that makes, sources, sells and serves exceptional cheese. Murray's operates several NYC retail shops, a restaurant, and an e-commerce program with gifts, monthly clubs and cheeses aged in their state-of-the-art cheese caves. Cheese experts also host tasting classes and events, and the company supplies some of the country's most beloved restaurants with cheese. Murray's joined the Kroger family in 2017 and their cheese counters and experts guide customers through a joyful shopping experience with 1,200+ stores including Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and many others throughout the country. Follow along @murrayscheese and www.murrayscheese.com.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

