Savings Programs that offer Affordable Access to GLP-1s Available at Kroger

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. family of companies and its pharmacies ("Kroger") (NYSE: KR) participates in several savings programs, including those from pharmaceutical manufacturers, which may reduce eligible customers' cost of filling certain GLP-1 medications. Combined with Kroger's broad selection of fresh foods, protein‑rich options and personalized support from registered dietitians, the company offers a convenient, holistic approach to helping customers achieve their wellness goals.

"In a time when customers are seeking convenient, reliable and affordable support, Kroger delivers," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "We're committed to expanding access to medication, pharmacy expertise, and practical nutrition guidance that puts food at the center of well‑being."

Kroger is dedicated to helping customers feel their best through a holistic approach to care. Whether customers are already on a GLP‑1 or just exploring their options, Kroger offers a connected, end‑to‑end experience that supports multiple ways to access and pay for prescribed medications.

Kroger participates in affordable options paired with knowledgeable professional guidance. Prescriptions from any provider can be filled at Kroger, where customers may benefit from:

Support navigating insurance coverage, manufacturer savings programs and other cash‑pay options to help identify the best price based on individual needs

Personalized counseling and education on GLP‑1 medications, including how they work and what to expect

Ongoing help managing potential side effects to support adherence over time

Continuous support throughout the weight‑loss journey, including referrals to dietitians and other healthcare providers, when appropriate, to reinforce a holistic approach for long‑term success

Kroger customers can receive convenient and personalized virtual nutrition care from a registered dietitian to build a plan for their lifestyle. Additionally, in select states, customers can complete an in‑store or virtual evaluation with a licensed provider who can prescribe GLP‑1 medications when appropriate.

Shopping for a well-balanced diet is possible at Kroger, where customers can find a wide variety of fresh foods alongside protein and fiber-rich options that help support nourishment and satisfaction. Our dietitians emphasize the importance of prioritizing nutrient dense foods, especially fruits, vegetables, lean protein and high-fiber choices, to help individuals meet their nutrition needs when on a GLP-1 journey. In addition to food choices, we offer a range of over‑the‑counter products and supplements, such as protein powders, fiber supplements, and select vitamins and minerals, that may help address common nutrition gaps or digestive concerns when used appropriately and in coordination with a healthcare professional.

To support informed nutrition choices while shopping, our dietitians recommend using the OptUP ® program and checking the FoodHealth Score of their favorite products. These tools help easily identify options that align with balanced eating goals, making it easier to build meals that are both nutritious and enjoyable.

