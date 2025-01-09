Celebrate the New Year and Valentine's Day with Festive Chocolate Treats from Cold Stone Creamery®

Cold Stone Creamery

Jan 09, 2025, 12:51 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) invites you to indulge in the sweetest celebrations this New Year and Valentine's Day with a lineup of irresistible chocolate treats. Featuring Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, Falling in Chocolate™ Creation, and Fudge Truffle Decadence™ Cake, these desserts add a touch of sweetness to every occasion.

Falling in Chocolate™ Available Now!
Fudge Truffle Decadence™ Available Now!
Falling in Chocolate™ is a rich and indulgent creation featuring Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, Brownie, Fudge, and Whipped Topping—a perfect treat for chocolate lovers. The Fudge Truffle Decadence™ Cake brings elegance to the table with its heart shape and layers of Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings, and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream wrapped in Fudge Ganache.

"These chocolate desserts are the perfect way to celebrate love and new beginnings," said Courtney Maxedon, Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We've designed these treats to bring joy and decadence to every celebration, big or small."

Available for a limited time at participating Cold Stone® locations starting now and ending February 18, 2025. Don't miss your chance to enjoy these seasonal delights!

Promotional Flavor:

  • Fudge Truffle Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

  • Falling in Chocolate™ - Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, Brownie, Fudge & Whipped Topping

Promotional Cake:

  • Fudge Truffle Decadence™ - Heart-shaped with layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings and Fudge Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in rich Fudge Ganache

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com. 

