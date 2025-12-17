Cold Stone Creamery Brings Franchise Opportunities to Birmingham, Alabama

Fast-growing franchise targets Birmingham's growing city for continued expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery®, one of the nation's premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand its presence in Birmingham, Alabama and surrounding suburbs. The expansion into the area presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow alongside a proven and fast-growing brand with nationwide experience and brand recognition. Cold Stone Creamery plans to open three to six stores in the next three years in this market.

Birmingham is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, with the second-largest population in the area. Cold Stone established the brand within the community in 2024, building a strong presence and relationship in the evolving market. As the community continues to grow, the demand for Cold Stone and its premium ice cream rises, creating an opportunity for entrepreneurial talent to capitalize on the demand by joining a business with staying power and opening a store that will serve as a hub for the community.

"Cold Stone is a staple in many communities around the nation and for more than 35 years, we've served premium products and created personalized experiences for our customers that's kept them coming back," said Blake Borwick, Brand Leader at Cold Stone Creamery. "We plan to bring the same commitment and support to Birmingham and the entrepreneurs who are inspired to become small business owners who want to spread joy in their community."

Cold Stone Creamery continues to thrive in Alabama, with one location currently serving the Birmingham community in Trussville and three additional stores in Huntsville, Dothan and Albertville. The brand is also preparing to open a new location in Auburn. This steady growth highlights strong statewide demand and reinforces the opportunity for prospects to join a trusted, nationally recognized brand with a flexible, scalable model built on premium ice cream, exceptional guest experiences, and robust operational support. Cold Stone franchise owners gain access to proven resources, industry-leading tools, and expert guidance designed to help them grow, streamline operations, and maximize business potential.

"My husband and I have owned and operated a trucking business for more than 20 years, growing alongside our community," said Jessica Bearden, owner of Cold Stone Creamery in Albertville. "As the area continued to thrive, we saw an opportunity to create a place where families and friends could relax, spend time together, and enjoy a great dessert. We've always loved Cold Stone, and with the nearest location more than 60 miles away at the time, we knew the brand would be a perfect fit. Just one year in, our Albertville store has already become a community staple. We're proud to serve high-quality ice cream and exceptional service, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business both locally and across the state."

Cold Stone Creamery is actively seeking qualified candidates to support its expansion in Birmingham, offering flexible opportunities for both first-time franchisees and experienced multi-unit operators. To join a fast-growing brand with more than three decades of experience and a proven team, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $27,000*.

*This information is based on the 2025 Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). See the current FDD Item 7 here and the current FDD for full details. This is not an offer. See more information here .

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh in-store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest-growing franchising companies in the world. With a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands operated by Kahala Brands or its affiliates, across approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

