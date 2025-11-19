Cold Stone Creamery Brings Holiday Cheer with New Seasonal Treats

Bring joy to every celebration with cozy gingerbread, rich fudge, and a little extra cheer this holiday season!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is spreading holiday cheer one bite at a time with new festive flavors and desserts that capture the spirit of the season. Available now until January 6, the brand is introducing two holiday-inspired Creations™ and two show-stopping cakes that make every celebration feel merry and bright.

S'more Moose Tracks®, Please! and Holiday Spice and Everything Nice are Available Now! Cold Stone® is offering two limited-time cakes available now!

The new Holiday Spice and Everything Nice Creation™ captures the warmth of the season with Frosted Gingerbread Ice Cream, Ginger Snaps, Vanilla Icing, and Holiday Sprinkles. For those craving a chocolatey treat, S'more Moose Tracks®, Please! features Marshmallow Ice Cream made with Moose Tracks® Fudge, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Marshmallows, and more Moose Tracks® Fudge for the ultimate winter indulgence.

Cold Stone® is also offering two limited-time cakes made to impress every holiday table. The Iced & Spiced™ cake combines Yellow Cake, Frosted Gingerbread Ice Cream, Ginger Snaps, and Holiday Sprinkles, wrapped in fluffy White Frosting. The Layer on the Moose Tracks® Fudge cake pairs Devil's Food Cake with Marshmallow Ice Cream made with Moose Tracks® Fudge wrapped in fluffy White Frosting.

Give the gift of Cold Stone and get a little extra joy! Receive a $15 BONUS eCard with every $50 in gift cards purchased on ColdStoneCreamery.com* through December 31, 2025.

"This holiday season, we wanted to capture the cozy, nostalgic flavors that make this time of year so special," said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our new Creations and cakes are made to bring smiles and sweetness to every celebration."

Celebrate the season with Cold Stone Creamery's festive holiday Creations and cakes. These limited-time treats are the perfect way to enjoy the holidays and make every moment a little sweeter. Available in stores and online through January 6, 2026, don't miss your chance to enjoy them while they last!

Promotional Flavor:

Frosted Gingerbread Ice Cream

Marshmallow Ice Cream made with Moose Tracks® Fudge

Promotional Creation™:

Holiday Spice and Everything Nice - Frosted Gingerbread Ice Cream, Ginger Snaps, Vanilla Icing & Holiday Sprinkles

S'more Moose Tracks®, Please! - Marshmallow Ice Cream made with Moose Tracks® Fudge, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Marshmallows & Moose Tracks® Fudge

Promotional Cake:

Iced & Spiced - Layers of moist Yellow Cake, Frosted Gingerbread Ice Cream, Ginger Snaps & Holiday Sprinkles wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

Layer on the Moose Tracks® Fudge - Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake & Marshmallow Ice Cream made with Moose Tracks® Fudge wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

*Offer available online only from 11/03/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $15 BONUS eCards valid 11/03/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery