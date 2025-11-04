Celebrate the Season: Holiday Happenings in The Palm Beaches

Editor's note: Photos for the below mentions can be downloaded here .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beaches invite visitors to celebrate the holiday season in a destination defined by warmth, hospitality, and coastal charm. Spanning a collection of 39 unique cities and towns from Jupiter to Boca Raton in South Florida, The Palm Beaches offer a variety of holiday experiences that reflect the distinctive local character and seasonal spirit of each community.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS ALL SEASON LONG

Winter Wonderland Returns to The Ben – West Palm Beach

From Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026, The Ben transforms into a festive Winter Wonderland. The 2025 celebration features an expanded 50-by-66-foot outdoor rink made of real ice and a new holiday tree forest decorated by local nonprofits.

Lantern & Lights Safari Nights – West Palm Beach

Experience the magic of Lion Country Safari after dark during its first-ever Lantern & Lights Safari Nights, select evenings from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 18, 2026. Stroll through more than 60 larger-than-life illuminated displays inspired by wildlife from around the world, along with interactive glow swings, tunnels, and seesaws.

Beachside Igloos at The Singer Oceanfront Resort – Singer Island

From November 2025 through March 2026, The Singer Oceanfront Resort debuts Beachside Igloos on its private beach. Each igloo features a fire pit, Adirondack chairs, a holiday playlist, and seasonal treats including shareable plates. Guests can reserve a cozy dome for small groups of up to six via the resort's website or ResortPass.

Celebrate All Season with Nightly Snowfalls and Lightshows at CityPlace – West Palm Beach

From nightly snowfalls Nov. 8 to Dec. 31 at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. to Santa meet-and-greets on weekend evenings Nov. 8 to Dec. 24, CityPlace invites families and friends to create new traditions and lasting memories.

ILUMINA: A Tropical Garden Lantern Festival – West Palm Beach

Mounts Botanical Garden debuts ILUMINA, a new after-dark holiday experience that transforms 20 acres of the garden into a glowing landscape of color and light. Open Nov. 12 through Jan. 11, Tuesday through Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.

Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo – West Palm Beach

On select nights from Nov. 21 to Jan. 4, 5:30 to 9 p.m., guests can stroll twinkling pathways, sip hot cocoa, and marvel at a 24-foot animated holiday tree with a dazzling light show set to seasonal favorite songs.

Delray's 100-Foot Christmas Tree and Holiday Village – Delray Beach

The holiday season begins Dec. 2 in Delray Beach with the lighting of the city's iconic 100-Foot Christmas Tree, followed by a month of festivities as Old School Square Park becomes a magical Holiday Village from Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, complete with a carousel, ice skating rink, mini golf, and Santa's House.

52nd Annual Holiday Parade – Boynton Beach

The 52nd Annual Holiday Parade brings festive cheer to Downtown Boynton on Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., filling the streets with festive floats, dazzling performers, marching bands, and community spirit. Note, roads will be closed from 12 to 8 p.m. to accommodate the parade.

Holiday in Paradise: Sandi's Music and Light Shows on the Waterfront – West Palm Beach

Gather nightly to experience the dazzling music and light shows surrounding Sandi, the world's largest tree made of sand. From Dec. 4 to 31, catch the magic every 15 minutes between 6 and 10 p.m.

The Royal Poinciana Surfboard Tree – Palm Beach

Don't miss the unveiling of Palm Beach's iconic surfboard tree. Each year, a creative powerhouse from the worlds of art, design, or fashion puts their unique spin on this holiday centerpiece. See the reveal and toast the season with curated beats, bites and libations on Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail – North Palm Beach to Jupiter

The 31st Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade returns Dec. 6, lighting up the Intracoastal Waterway with up to 80 decorated vessels and a traveling fireworks display. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in North Palm Beach and reaches Jupiter at approximately 8 p.m.

Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival – Palm Beach

Savor the 18th Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, Dec. 11 to 14. This four-day culinary celebration unites world-renowned chefs, inventive bites, and curated wine pairings across stunning island venues.

Annual Christkindlmarkt (Christmas Market) – Lake Worth Beach

The American German Club's annual Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 13 from 1 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festive open-air market features artisan vendors, authentic German food, Glühwein (German mulled wine), and live performances from local choirs and dancers.

Inaugural Boat Parade of the Palm Beaches – Riviera Beach to North Palm Beach

Sailfish Marina presents the first Boat Parade of the Greater Palm Beaches on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., featuring approximately 50 festively decorated boats, twinkling lights, six-minute fireworks show, and a special appearance by Santa aboard the KVJ Show Grand Marshall Boat.

