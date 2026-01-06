New Year, New You: Spa and Wellness Updates in The Palm Beaches

Editor's note: Photos for the below mentions can be downloaded here.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beaches are redefining relaxation with a wave of fresh spa experiences and innovative wellness offerings. From cutting-edge treatments at newly renovated resorts to immersive mind-body programs designed for ultimate rejuvenation, our destination is elevating self-care to new heights. Discover what's new where luxury meets wellbeing under the South Florida sun.

NEW SPA OFFERINGS

Spa Palmera. Courtesy of The Boca Raton.

AI-Powered Massage and Wellness Retreats at Amrit Ocean Resort – Singer Island

Amrit Ocean Resort introduces pioneering treatments and wellness experiences inside Florida's largest spa. Alongside the Aayush hydrothermal circuit, advanced therapies such as the Ammortal Chamber, Hyperbaric Oxygen, Red Light, and PEMF, plus mindfulness offerings like yoga and sound baths, Amrit now introduces Aescape, an AI-powered robotic massage that uses a 3D body scan and over a million data points for precision customization. The Aerpoints—heated and engineered to replicate the nuanced techniques of a skilled human therapist—emulate the knuckle, thumb, palm, forearm, and more, offering a warm, intuitive, and deeply restorative treatment. Guests choose their preferred pressure, focus areas, music, and lighting, then enjoy an intelligent, tension-relieving massage in just 30 minutes.

Throughout 2026, Amrit Ocean Resort offers personalized, transformative wellness retreats designed to elevate mind, body, and spirit. Guests will enjoy a luxurious three-night oceanfront stay, engage in expert-led workshops that foster mindfulness and growth, restore and renew with signature spa rituals in Amrit's renowned spa, and savor wellness-focused dining crafted by award-winning chefs. Each retreat is thoughtfully curated to inspire lasting well-being and empower guests to continue their wellness journey beyond their stay.

Cutting-Edge Wellness at Spa Palerma at The Boca Raton – Boca Raton

As The Boca Raton celebrates 100 years of iconic hospitality, Spa Palmera continues to redefine luxury wellness with the introduction of next-generation technology and immersive rituals for body and mind. The Elemis BIOTEC 2.0 Facial combines six high-performance technologies—cryotherapy, ultrasonic peel, microcurrent, oxygen infusion, LED light therapy, and galvanic technology in a single, transformative session. The Aescape Robotic Massage, debuting in 2026, offers a fully automated and customizable massage experience. For a beauty ritual with a meditative twist, the Sound of Color Manicure & Pedicure pairs mindful nail care with vegan polish and an audio journey curated by ALTYR. Exclusive 100th anniversary treatments such as the Golden Radiance Facial and Timeless Palm Ritual Massage will be featured throughout 2026, enriching the spa's portfolio with heritage-inspired self-care.

New Hair and Body Rituals at The Spa at The Breakers – Palm Beach

The Spa at The Breakers Palm Beach introduces two luxurious enhancements to its wellness offerings. Guests can now experience Miriam Quevedo's age-defying hair care, featuring advanced scalp-first treatments and opulent ingredients like 24K gold and caviar extract, available in salon services and take-home collections. Complementing this, the spa expands its Tata Harper partnership with two exclusive body rituals: a revitalizing exfoliation and a deeply hydrating wrap, both rooted in natural skincare innovation.

Outdoor Amenities and New Spa Offerings at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach unveils new amenities and wellness experiences, blending outdoor recreation with elevated spa offerings. The new Palm Pavilion sports club invites guests to enjoy tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, basketball, putting and billiards. At the resort's spa, guests can relax in a new serene co-ed lounge and experience the new HydraFacial, offered in 60- and 80-minute formats. This bespoke treatment combines HydraFacial technology with premium 111SKIN products to deeply cleanse, hydrate, and revitalize, while the extended option adds LED light therapy, lymphatic drainage, and an indulgent mask for luminous, refreshed skin.

Signature Facial with Reflexology at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach

The Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa offers the Tammy Fender Signature Treatment, a 90-minute head-to-toe revival rooted in holistic care. This unique experience combines oxygen therapy and custom botanical blends to restore radiance, while an additional 30 minutes of reflexology stimulates key points on the feet to rebalance the body and enhance circulation.

Yon-Ka Facial at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Singer Island

SiSpa, the resort's serene oceanfront oasis, offers marine-inspired treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. New this year is the Yon‑Ka Facial, a luxurious French skincare treatment that uses botanical, marine, and essential oil-based products from the renowned Yon-ka Paris line to purify, hydrate, rejuvenate, and balance the skin, while providing deep relaxation through expert facial massage techniques.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS UPDATES

Eudēmonia Summit 2026 – West Palm Beach

The Eudēmonia Summit, a transformative, three-day gathering at the intersection of science, soul, performance, and philosophy, returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center November 5-8, 2026. Attendees will hear from over 150 thought leaders spanning renowned scientists, clinicians, and wellness innovators on topics like longevity, biohacking, metabolic health, and mental optimization. The summit also offers daily movement classes, hands-on wellness treatments, and interactive exhibits showcasing cutting-edge health technologies. Eudēmonia blends expert-led dialogue with transformative experiential sessions set in a vibrant community focused on living well.

Equinox Opens in CityPlace – West Palm Beach

Equinox, the high-performance, members-only luxury lifestyle company and gym, is now open in CityPlace, marking the brand's first location in Palm Beach County. Spanning nearly 35,000 square feet across two floors, Equinox offers signature group fitness classes, renowned personal training, spa services, and luxury amenities, delivering a new level of high-performance living to the West Palm Beach community.

Life Time Gym Opens in West Boca – Boca Raton

Life Time, recognized for elevated wellness experiences, opened its third location in The Palm Beaches in mid-December. Life Time West Boca, a new 37,000-square-foot adults-only club in Uptown Boca, joins the brand's Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens locations. The boutique destination is the first in Florida to feature CTR (Core Tone Reform), Life Time's innovative reformer-based class that blends Pilates principles with athletic conditioning for strength, stability and control.

Outdoor Mat Pilates at Palm House – Palm Beach

Palm House brings wellness outdoors with "Strength, Sculpt, and Sunrise Sessions," a seasonal Pilates series in partnership with Reforming Pilates. Twice weekly at 8 a.m., these reformer-inspired mat classes are led by expert instructors and deliver a high-energy, full-body workout under the palms. Mats and towels are provided, all levels welcome. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Pilates by [solidcore] in the NORA District – West Palm Beach

[solidcore], the acclaimed boutique fitness brand, has opened a location in the new NORA District. The studio offers high-intensity, low-impact strength training on custom reformers for full-body workouts, focusing on slow, controlled movements to build muscle and definition. The NORA studio joins [solidcore]'s existing location in Boca Raton.

Wellness Sundays at The Belgrove Resort & Spa – West Palm Beach

Enjoy Wellness Sundays at The Grove, a monthly series offering residents and visitors a mindful start to the week. Each session features a 75-minute Gentle Yoga and Sound Healing experience by the Spa Pool, with the option to add brunch for a complete experience. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Wellness Personalized with Protocol⁴ Health – Boca Raton

Now in Boca Raton, Protocol4 Health is an advanced wellness and longevity center offering personalized, science-based programs designed to optimize energy, recovery, cognitive performance, and long-term health. Using comprehensive diagnostic testing and layered therapeutic modalities, the center builds customized plans tailored to each client's goals and health history. These programs address a wide range of health challenges, from fatigue, stress, and sleep issues to hormonal imbalances, chronic health conditions, metabolic health, cognitive performance, and immune resilience, helping clients optimize every aspect of their wellbeing.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing organization for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures, and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of approximately $11.3 billion and supporting approximately 95,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or follow on social media on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , X, Threads , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Palm Beaches

[email protected]

(561) 233-3030

SOURCE Discover The Palm Beaches