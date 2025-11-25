Eudēmonia Summit Delivers Transformative and Actionable Health and Longevity Insights to 5,000 Attendees in The Palm Beaches

More than 150 world-class experts unite to deliver science-backed tools, community connection, and breakthrough longevity innovations at a moment when prioritizing health has never been more urgent

Editor's note: To download hi-res images and content from the event, visit HERE .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A sold-out Eudēmonia Summit concluded its second annual three-day event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 16, attracting a record 5,000 attendees exploring health, well-being and human potential. Participants experienced cold-plunge sessions at dawn, movement classes blending strength, yoga and mindful breathwork, and treatment areas offering hyperbaric oxygen, contrast therapy, cryotherapy and sensory optimization. New for 2025, the gathering introduced the Health Innovation Lab in partnership with Fitt Insider where founders, investors, and executives convened to shape the future of health, wellness, and longevity with Eudēmonia as the backdrop.

"We set out to create a gathering where science meets soul, a place where people are not only inspired, but they are also equipped," said Sean Hoess, founder and CEO, Eudēmonia Summit. "2025 proved that good health is not a solo journey but a collective adventure. Looking ahead, Eudēmonia will continue to refine its platform and programming, leveraging the momentum of this year to reach broader audiences, deepen scientific rigor and expand the community's impact."

The summit brought together attendees from as far away as New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, Canada and Argentina to hear from more than 150 leading experts from neuroscience, longevity, functional medicine and wellness technology under one roof, including wellness experts, celebrities and CEOs in the world of health and wellness. Notable presenter names included Andrew Huberman, Mark Hyman, Gabby Reece and Academy Award-winning actress and producer Halle Berry.

"Menopause, longevity and midlife health are not optional topics—they are the new frontier of empowerment," said Halle Berry, equity owner, chief communications officer of Pendulum Therapeutics, and founder of Respin.

Across 40 venues throughout the Palm Beach County Convention Center and the Hilton West Palm Beach, more than 270 expert-led talks took place over the course of the summit. Attendees experienced the cutting edge of health technology with more than 250 on-site treatments, including Aescape Robotic Massage, full-body Function MRI scans, Ammortal Chamber, a 20-person wood burning sauna and premium treatments, such as red light therapy, PEMF, IV drips, hyperbaric oxygen. The summit's community-focused ethos was equally apparent: networking, meaningful conversations and tangible takeaways dominated the agenda.

"True wellness emerges when you shift from reactive care to proactive vitality and this weekend we built that bridge between evidence and experience," said Dr. Mark Hyman, co-founder, Function Health.

EXPOSŌME Health and Wellness Expo

To expand access to the local community, the EXPOSŌME wellness-tech expo showcased more than 138 brands and more than 60 talks across two stages, providing attendees hands-on access to the latest in wearable biometrics, advanced recovery modalities, AI-driven diagnostics and more.

Fitt Insider x Eudēmonia Health Innovation Lab

The newly launched executive track, the Health Innovation Lab, created in partnership with Fitt Insider, brought together founders, investors and operators shaping the future of health tech.

"Founders and investors need community just as much as consumers do," said Tyler Wakstein, partner and head of partnerships at Eudēmonia Summit. "Health Innovation Lab proved that when you curate a space for the people shaping this industry, one with 5,000 consumers living in it, it unlocks energy and opportunity you can't fake."

Attendees returned home with actionable protocols: personalized wellness practices, tools for preventive health, and connections to a thriving community of foundational health-focused individuals. The event reaffirmed its mission: to empower individuals to become the architects of their health, bridging rigorous science with human-centered experience.

"Eudēmonia Summit exemplifies the spirit of innovation and community that defines The Palm Beaches," said Milton Segarra, CDME, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. "By bringing together the world's leading experts and passionate attendees, we are strengthening The Palm Beaches' reputation as a premier destination for wellness and transformative experiences."

ABOUT EUDĒMONIA SUMMIT

Eudēmonia Summit is a transformative, three-day gathering at the intersection of science, soul, performance, and philosophy, bringing together world-renowned leaders in health, wellness, and human potential. Held annually in West Palm Beach, Florida, the summit features keynote conversations, expert panels, immersive wellness technologies, and experiential offerings that span from hyperbaric oxygen to sensory optimization, yoga to cutting-edge neuroscience. Past and present speakers include Andrew Huberman, Mark Hyman, Dan Buettner, Gabby Bernstein, Rick Doblin, and Arthur C. Brooks. Eudēmonia is more than a conference—it's a celebration of longevity, connection, and the pursuit of a well-lived life. For tickets, lineup announcements, and partner opportunities, visit eudemonia.net.

Press Contact

AIIR Agency

[email protected]

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing organization for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures, and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of approximately $11.3 billion and supporting approximately 90,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or follow on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Discover The Palm Beaches