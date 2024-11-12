Celebrate the Season of Caring and Sharing With Jekyll Island Club and Jekyll Ocean Club

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While every day on Jekyll Island is a reason to give thanks, the team at the Jekyll Island Club and Ocean Club are feeling particularly grateful for the legions of loyal guests who return year after year to celebrate the season of sharing.

The clubs' holiday celebrations take the stress out of the planning, and give the family cook a break from the kitchen.

The feasting continues at Rock the Dock, the post-Thanksgiving seafood extravaganza at Jekyll Island Club.

Chef's Tasting Wine Dinners – Monday November 18 – Thursday November 21 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The feasting starts early when 80 Ocean Kitchen and Bar offers an expertly paired tasting menu with wines from our Noble House wine cellar. $125 pp. adults only

Grand Dining Room Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by one of the founding members of the Jekyll Island Club, features an extravagant buffet meal, (including both oyster and traditional bread stuffings ) outdoor games and unexpected treats for the kids. Reservations remaining for resort guests. $89/adults $49 children 4-12. Oyster stuffing recipe here.

Thanksgiving Prix-fixe If multiple trips to a sumptuous buffet is more work than you want to take on, then 80 Ocean Kitchen and Bar is the place for you. Just lift one finger and point to your four-course choices including traditional turkey dinner, braised pork shank, glazed salmon or quinoa stuffed acorn squash. Reservations from 11 a.m. - 7p.m. $70 pp.

Rock the Dock Shake off that food coma with a stroll around the grounds and then rock the dock at Jekyll Island Club's first annual oyster roast, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Slurp up some sensational local seafood while listening to live music on the lawn at The Wharf. Adults $50, children 4-12 $20.

Make it a long weekend Start a new family tradition of relaxing your way into the holiday hubbub by taking advantage of our Book Three Pay for Two special.

Jekyll Chefs Talk Turkey - - or Not

If home cooking and watching football in the family room is your tradition, the culinary team offers these helpful tips to lighten the family chef's load.

"If your guests aren't fans of the big bird, try a capon instead," suggested Jim Anile, Jekyll Island Club culinary director.

What's a capon, you ask? "It's a two-year-old chicken that gets to the size of a small turkey, about 10-12 pounds. You still get the ta-da effect at the table presentation, but the capon is juicier and more flavorful than a turkey," he said.

Anile noted that a capon is his family's choice for a big holiday meal, and for the first time host, it comes with the added bonus of being a little more forgiving than a turkey.

If you love the taste of stuffing roasted in the bird, but you're afraid of poisoning your peeps, Anile suggests spatchcocking the turkey and placing it over the stuffing on a sheet pan. "This way you get the turkey drippings flavoring your stuffing, and the turkey cooks in about 1.5 hours instead of all day. Result – moist bird, great stuffing, no urgent care visits," he said.

Anile added that It's easy to debone a turkey, but if you're too chicken to try, your butcher will help.

Bonus benefit: If your oven is temperamental, this method provides more wiggle room than gauging cook time for a whole bird.

Wine Not?

While the white or red debate will likely go on long after the dishes are done, chef Anile recommends a particular Cote de Rhone, Chat Fou VDF Rouge, for his bird. "It's a light red that tastes of very dark fruit and leather. It's unfiltered and aged in concrete; no oak, so it pairs really well with turkey, gravy and stuffing," he said.

Holly Jolly Jekyll

It's the most magical time of the year when Jekyll Island is transformed into a holiday wonderland with more than 1.5 million lights adorning the majestic trees and historic buildings. Observing beloved traditions and starting new ones enrich the holiday season when they're shared with friends and family. The Jekyll clubs have organized a calendar of special events from refined afternoon teas to playful children's favorites and grown up galas to satisfy every member of the family.

Visitors should be sure to leave extra time to tour the Island Club's festival of 12 individually decorated trees reflecting the historic origins as a millionaire's retreat.

12 Treats of Christmas: From December 1 – January 5 sample the 12 treats of Christmas – Four cocktails, four coffee drinks and four desserts all specially crafted to sweeten the season. To sweeten the deal, one featured treat will be offered for 10 percent off each day. Full menu here.

Holiday High Tea – December 3,5,10,12,17,19 & 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. Scones, pastries, canapes and finger sandwiches all served in the sumptuously bedecked Grand Dining Room at the Island Club. Each guest will also receive a custom holiday favor. Adults $65, children 4-12 $45.

Seaside Polar Express December 4 - 6- 8 p.m. Join us for a Family Fun Night at Jekyll Ocean Club! Wear your coziest pajamas and enjoy a special screening of The Polar Express, complete with a hot cocoa station, complimentary s'mores, and more. Each child will receive a festive bell on a ribbon and a golden ticket. $25 pp

Holiday Concert December 7* - 7:30 p.m. The Savannah College of Art and Design's premier vocal ensemble, the Bee Sharps will fill the season with joy and festive cheer in the Island Club's Morgan Center. Tickets $10.

Breakfast with the Grinch December 14* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Morgan Center Ballroom is transformed into the Grinch's lair for a memorable breakfast with The Grinch featuring a "Green Eggs & Ham" themed buffet. Tickets: Adults $55, children (4-12) $25.

Christmas Bagpiper

December 19th – 24th, 4:30 pm – 5:20 pm Join us on the Riverview Veranda for the enchanting sounds of Tim Atkins, our strolling Christmas Bagpiper. Enjoy a holiday cocktail or coffee from The Lobby Bar or The Pantry and come outside to partake in this cherished tradition.

Lunch with Santa December 21 - 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Grand Dining Room at Jekyll Island Club Resort is fully decked out to welcome the jolly one at this annual crowd pleaser. Don't miss this chance to have a professional family photo taken. $55 adults $25 children (4-12)

Christmas Eve -Grand Dining Room Dinner 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Five-course plated dinner. $95 adults, $45 children (4-12)

Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party - 8:30 p.m. Dress up Gatsby style and ring in the New Year at the Morgan Center dancing to live music and toasting 2024. $77 per person adults only.

Twas the Night Before Christmas – Can't stay three nights? Here's our holiday gift to you. Take 30 percent off our best available rate and receive breakfast for two and a goodie-filled stocking. Available November 29 – January 2.

Consider making your plans to include these island-wide events:

December 7 – Winter Carnival and Big Truck Roundup on Great Dunes Beach

December 14 – Holiday Light Parade with Santa and friends 7 p.m.

December 22 & 29 – Drive in movie presentation of Frosty the Snowman

Link to Images, menus and recipes

SOURCE Jekyll Island Club Resort