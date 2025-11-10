Yesway Appoints Robert "Robbie" Drake as Vice President of Facilities

Seasoned retail facilities leader to drive operational excellence, safety, and cost efficiency across multi-state store network

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway today announced the appointment of Robert "Robbie" Drake as Vice President of Facilities. In this key leadership role, Drake will lead all aspects of facilities maintenance and repair operations across Yesway's multi-state portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores, with a mandate to elevate operational uptime, regulatory compliance, and in-store experience for customers and team members alike.

Robert "Robbie" Drake, Vice President of Facilities, Yesway

Drake will report to Thomas W. Brown, Chief Real Estate Officer, and oversee a geographically distributed team of maintenance professionals and technicians. He will play a central role in executing Yesway's strategy to enhance accountability, improve cost control, and streamline processes for both in-house and third-party maintenance activities.

"Robbie brings a rare blend of strategic vision and hands-on technical expertise to our organization," said Thomas W. Brown, Chief Real Estate Officer at Yesway. "His track record leading large, complex maintenance programs—while improving cost discipline and equipment reliability—will accelerate our efforts to deliver safe, well-maintained stores that delight customers and support our field teams."

Drake joins Yesway with more than two decades of progressive leadership experience in facilities management, HVAC systems, and retail maintenance operations for some of the nation's most significant convenience and fuel retail organizations. Most recently, as Director of Strategic Maintenance and Facilities at Murphy USA, he led a team of more than 30 professionals responsible for maintaining over 1,700 retail fueling stations and convenience stores, driving measurable gains in operational uptime, cost control, and preventive maintenance.

His prior experience includes leadership roles at The Pantry, Inc., SureTemp Mechanical, Inc., and Trane Commercial Systems, where he built and implemented programs that reduced maintenance costs, optimized vendor partnerships, standardized preventive maintenance procedures, and strengthened technician training and performance tracking. Throughout his career, Drake has managed multimillion-dollar budgets with a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and operational efficiency, while contributing to industry best practices through national advisory councils.

"I'm thrilled to join Yesway at such a dynamic moment in the company's growth," said Robbie Drake. "I look forward to partnering across the organization to enhance our preventive maintenance programs, streamline workflows, and ensure every store operates safely, reliably, and cost-effectively for our customers and team members."

Beyond his technical accomplishments, Drake is known for a collaborative, service-oriented leadership style and a commitment to mentoring high-performing teams. Under his direction, Yesway expects its facilities operations to achieve new standards of performance, safety, and customer service.

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 447 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 85 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com .

