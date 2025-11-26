The Grinch and His Pals Go All Out This Holiday Season

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

Nov 26, 2025, 14:46 ET

Celebrate Grinchmas with Vibrant Decor Inspired by the Classic Story

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimsical and bright holiday decorations inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have arrived at Walmart. Discover delightful Gemmy products – from inflatables to lighted décor and more – and celebrate the joy of the season with the Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou Who.

Airblown® Holiday Lights

Continue Reading
Discover delightful Gemmy products – from inflatables to lighted décor and more – and celebrate the joy of the season with the Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou Who.
Discover delightful Gemmy products – from inflatables to lighted décor and more – and celebrate the joy of the season with the Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou Who.

Bring the Grinchmas spirit home with Airblown® Holiday Lights scenes:

  • The Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max welcome the season together as the Grinch holds a decorated wreath. (6-ft)
  • Guided by Max wearing his singular antler, this Sleigh Scene features the Grinch holding the reigns with a gift sack full of presents in the back. (6.5-ft wide)
  • Let it snow! The Grinch and Max stand in a Snow Globe with a large stack of wrapped gifts while snow swirls and falls around them. Online only. (6-ft)

Mix and match individual characters to create custom scenes:

  • Letting everyone know what's on his mind this Christmas, the Grinch holds an "I'm Here for the Presents" sign. (5.5-ft)
  • A peppermint candy in hand, Cindy-Lou Who wears her iconic pink dress with striped fringe. (5-ft)
  • Max wears a red snowflake-patterned scarf and bites on a candy cane. (5-ft)

Blow Mold Lamps

These lighted blow molds create a classic Christmas atmosphere, available in sizes ranging from 14-in tall to 6-ft tall:

  • Crossing his arms, this 14-in Grinch stays cozy in red and white striped "Merry Grinchmas" pajamas.
  • Pair him with the 14-in Max, who wears a decorated wreath and a Santa hat.
  • This 3-ft Grinch holds a blue stocking decorated with red polka dots.
  • In a Santa hat and matching scarf, this 19.5-in Max sits behind a festive green ornament.
  • For a true Grinchmas statement, opt for the 6-ft Giant Grinch. Complete with ornate detailing and nutcracker attire, display him indoors or outdoors.

Outdoor Decor & Lighting

Indoor Décor

  • Great as a gift or tabletop accent, this 24-in Grinch Greeter wears a red sweater and holds a fuzzy green stocking.
  • Last but certainly not least, this 5.8-ft tall Life Size Animated Grinch has all the right moves! He wears a green peppermint candy sweater and holds a real, lit light string as he dances along to "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch." Online only.

Make this year's festivities unforgettable with whimsical Grinch favorites for every space. Shop in-store and online at Walmart to find the perfect pieces for your Grinchmas season.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Happy Pawlidays! Airblown® Styles Featuring Festive Furry Friends

Happy Pawlidays! Airblown® Styles Featuring Festive Furry Friends

Unleash holiday joy in your yard with adorable Animal Airblown® designs from Gemmy. Bring your display to life with animated scenes, keep it classic...
Small Gemmy Inflatables Inspire Big Holiday Cheer

Small Gemmy Inflatables Inspire Big Holiday Cheer

Holiday decorating just got cuter with the release of 3.5-ft Airblown® Holiday Lights from Gemmy, sold exclusively at Lowe's and Lowes.com. Perfect...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics