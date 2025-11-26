The Grinch and His Pals Go All Out This Holiday Season

Celebrate Grinchmas with Vibrant Decor Inspired by the Classic Story

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimsical and bright holiday decorations inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have arrived at Walmart. Discover delightful Gemmy products – from inflatables to lighted décor and more – and celebrate the joy of the season with the Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou Who.

Airblown® Holiday Lights

Bring the Grinchmas spirit home with Airblown® Holiday Lights scenes:

The Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max welcome the season together as the Grinch holds a decorated wreath. (6-ft)

welcome the season together as the Grinch holds a decorated wreath. (6-ft) Guided by Max wearing his singular antler, this Sleigh Scene features the Grinch holding the reigns with a gift sack full of presents in the back. (6.5-ft wide)

features the Grinch holding the reigns with a gift sack full of presents in the back. (6.5-ft wide) Let it snow! The Grinch and Max stand in a Snow Globe with a large stack of wrapped gifts while snow swirls and falls around them. Online only. (6-ft)

Mix and match individual characters to create custom scenes:

Letting everyone know what's on his mind this Christmas, the Grinch holds an "I'm Here for the Presents" sign. (5.5-ft)

holds an "I'm Here for the Presents" sign. (5.5-ft) A peppermint candy in hand, Cindy-Lou Who wears her iconic pink dress with striped fringe. (5-ft)

wears her iconic pink dress with striped fringe. (5-ft) Max wears a red snowflake-patterned scarf and bites on a candy cane. (5-ft)

Blow Mold Lamps

These lighted blow molds create a classic Christmas atmosphere, available in sizes ranging from 14-in tall to 6-ft tall:

Crossing his arms, this 14-in Grinch stays cozy in red and white striped "Merry Grinchmas" pajamas.

stays cozy in red and white striped "Merry Grinchmas" pajamas. Pair him with the 14-in Max , who wears a decorated wreath and a Santa hat.

, who wears a decorated wreath and a Santa hat. This 3-ft Grinch holds a blue stocking decorated with red polka dots.

holds a blue stocking decorated with red polka dots. In a Santa hat and matching scarf, this 19.5-in Max sits behind a festive green ornament.

sits behind a festive green ornament. For a true Grinchmas statement, opt for the 6-ft Giant Grinch. Complete with ornate detailing and nutcracker attire, display him indoors or outdoors.

Outdoor Decor & Lighting

Peeking over the fence with a scowl, the Grinch Fence Sitter is a playful way to greet holiday guests and passersby.

is a playful way to greet holiday guests and passersby. Transform your home with Grinchmas spirit with the LightShow® Projection™ Swirling Storm™ spotlight, which casts layered images of colorful Grinch icons.

spotlight, which casts layered images of colorful Grinch icons. The LightShow® Projection™ Whirl-a-Motion™ spotlight projects swirling red and green icons of the Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who, and Max on any large surface.

Indoor Décor

Great as a gift or tabletop accent, this 24-in Grinch Greeter wears a red sweater and holds a fuzzy green stocking.

wears a red sweater and holds a fuzzy green stocking. Last but certainly not least, this 5.8-ft tall Life Size Animated Grinch has all the right moves! He wears a green peppermint candy sweater and holds a real, lit light string as he dances along to "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch." Online only.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

