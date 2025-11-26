Merry and Mini: Compact Christmas Inflatables Bring Tons of Cheer!

Small Airblown® Lineup from Gemmy for Space-Smart Decorating

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to bring big Christmas spirit to smaller spaces? Gemmy's delightful collection of 3-ft to 4-ft Airblown® Holiday Lights, sold at Walmart, delivers lots of charm while taking up minimal room. Whether you're styling an apartment, porch, entryway, or yard, these pint-sized inflatables let decorators celebrate big, even in small spaces.

Forever Favorites

Whether you're styling an apartment, entryway, or yard, these pint-sized inflatables let decorators celebrate big. Post this Gemmy’s delightful collection of 3-ft to 4-ft Airblown® Holiday Lights, sold at Walmart, delivers lots of charm while taking up minimal room.

Timeless, classic, and always in style – bring the heart of the holidays home with beloved Christmas character inflatables:

Welcome the season with a cheerful Santa , complete with outstretched arms, rosy cheeks, and his classic red suit with white trim. Available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone . (4-ft tall)

, complete with outstretched arms, rosy cheeks, and his classic red suit with white trim. Available in a and a . (4-ft tall) Snow-dusted tiers, peppermint-patterned and colorful ornaments, and a star topper make this Christmas Tree the perfect addition to any seasonal scene. (4-ft tall)

the perfect addition to any seasonal scene. (4-ft tall) Cozy up with an adorable Reindeer , dressed in a red and white coat with gold buttons and a Santa belt detail. (4-ft tall)

, dressed in a red and white coat with gold buttons and a Santa belt detail. (4-ft tall) A nod to Christmas' past, the Vintage Snowman has a dapper mustache, rosy cheeks, and a charming smile. His dapper red and green suit and waving arm make every greeting merry and bright! (4-ft tall)

has a dapper mustache, rosy cheeks, and a charming smile. His dapper red and green suit and waving arm make every greeting merry and bright! (4-ft tall) This Gingerbread Boy sports a Santa hat, red shirt, and green pants with suspenders adorned with peppermint buttons. His sprinkle-patterned tie adds extra holiday flair. Pair him with the Gingerbread Girl , sweet-as-can-be in a red and white dress with colorful buttons, green shoes, and a pink and yellow bow with a peppermint center. (4-ft tall)

sports a Santa hat, red shirt, and green pants with suspenders adorned with peppermint buttons. His sprinkle-patterned tie adds extra holiday flair. Pair him with the , sweet-as-can-be in a red and white dress with colorful buttons, green shoes, and a pink and yellow bow with a peppermint center. (4-ft tall) Plump and precious, this Penguin waddles into the holidays wearing a red and white polka-dotted scarf and a Santa hat for a look that's snow-much-fun! (3.5-ft tall)

waddles into the holidays wearing a red and white polka-dotted scarf and a Santa hat for a look that's snow-much-fun! (3.5-ft tall) Glowing with beautiful white Kaleidoscope™ lighting, this heavenly Angel has blue eyes, a halo surrounding her light brown hair, and is posed with welcoming arms. (3.5-ft tall)

Christmas Critters

Celebrate the season with a playful parade of cheerful Christmas critters:

Moo-ving into the holidays with a green scarf and Santa hat is this happy Highlander Cow . (3.5-ft tall)

. (3.5-ft tall) Styled as a snowman, this Duck sports peppermint buttons and wears a red scarf and holly berry-accented top hat for frosty flair. (3.25-ft tall)

sports peppermint buttons and wears a red scarf and holly berry-accented top hat for frosty flair. (3.25-ft tall) Ready to pounce on the Christmas season, this playful golden Dog is dressed in a plaid Santa hat and matching plaid scarf. (3.5-ft wide)

is dressed in a plaid Santa hat and matching plaid scarf. (3.5-ft wide) Sitting pretty with a long tail and whiskers, this gray Tabby Cat wears a red Christmas bow and Santa hat for a purr-fectly festive look. (3.5-ft tall)

This festive flock of exotic and unexpected animal icons makes for a wildly joyful display:

Holiday magic awaits with the Unicorn , incredibly detailed with a candy cane-striped horn, rainbow scarf, and colorful iridescent fabrics used throughout. (3.5-ft tall)

, incredibly detailed with a candy cane-striped horn, rainbow scarf, and colorful iridescent fabrics used throughout. (3.5-ft tall) Bringing tropical vibes to Christmas decorating, this fabulous pink Flamingo struts into the season with a green scarf and Santa hat. (3.5-ft tall)

struts into the season with a green scarf and Santa hat. (3.5-ft tall) This rosy-cheeked Lion roars with holiday cheer in a full Santa suit. (4-ft tall)

roars with holiday cheer in a full Santa suit. (4-ft tall) Stay on-trend with this cute Capybara, keeping warm in a knit-patterned green and white sweater. (4-ft tall)

Prehistoric pals round out the animal Airblown® collection:

This smiling green T-Rex has tiny outstretched arms perfect for holiday hugs and is dressed in cozy red winter accessories. (4-ft tall)

has tiny outstretched arms perfect for holiday hugs and is dressed in cozy red winter accessories. (4-ft tall) Dreaming of a pink Christmas? This pink and red Triceratops has candy cane-striped detailing and wears a Santa hat. (3.5-ft wide)

has candy cane-striped detailing and wears a Santa hat. (3.5-ft wide) With red spikes adorned with snowflakes, a festive red bow around its neck, and a Santa hat, this Stegosaurus is oh-so-merry. (3.5-ft wide)

Tasty Treats

Make your season even sweeter with festive, food-inspired inflatables including a Boba Tea topped with whipped cream, red and green sprinkles, and a candy cane-striped straw and a cute-as-can-be Cupcake styled as a Christmas tree. (3.2-ft tall)

This Airblown® collection from Gemmy lets you craft your own winter wonderland – from classic Christmas charm to a full-on festive zoo.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries