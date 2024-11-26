Celebrate the Season with Snoopy Decorations at Lowe's

Adorable Peanuts Décor for a Holly Jolly Holiday

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spread cheer with Gemmy's charming Peanuts® Christmas decorations, available at Lowe's.

Life-Size Animated Snoopy

For tons of festive fun, include the Life-Size Animated Snoopy in your setup. Dressed in a Santa suit, the fuzzy 3.6-ft Snoopy holds an antler-wearing Woodstock and dances to the iconic "Linus and Lucy" tune.

Airblown® Inflatables

Make merry moments with Peanuts Airblown® Inflatables:

Car Scene : Snoopy and Woodstock's red car features a C9 light string, green bow, and a "SNOOPY" license plate. Wearing a Santa hat, Snoopy waves from the driver's seat while Woodstock perches on the hood. (6-ft)

: Snoopy and Woodstock's red car features a C9 light string, green bow, and a "SNOOPY" license plate. Wearing a Santa hat, Snoopy waves from the driver's seat while Woodstock perches on the hood. (6-ft) Igloo Scene : Chill out! Lounging atop an igloo with a candy cane, Snoopy takes a break from the festivities. In a matching Santa hat, Woodstock stands on the wreath-adorned entrance. (4.5-ft)

: Chill out! Lounging atop an igloo with a candy cane, Snoopy takes a break from the festivities. In a matching Santa hat, Woodstock stands on the wreath-adorned entrance. (4.5-ft) Mistletoe Snoopy: Snoopy stands with outstretched arms, dressed in a mistletoe Santa hat and a "Mistletoe Tester" red sweater. (3.5-ft)

Yard Décor

Enhance your display with adorable Snoopy yard decorations, including a Doghouse Tinsel Sculpture and Blow Mold!

Shop Gemmy's Peanuts collection at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

