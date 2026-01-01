Celebrate the Year's Biggest Moment in Pop(corn) Culture at Regal on January 19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Popcorn Day returns on January 19, and Regal is making the 2026 holiday a celebration to be remembered. For one day only, every guest visiting a Regal location dressed in a movie-themed costume will receive a free LARGE popcorn, turning theatres nationwide into a celebration of movies, moviegoers, and the snack that defines the cinematic experience.

National Popcorn Day 2026 at Regal Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"National Popcorn Day gives us the perfect excuse to reward cinema's most passionate movie loving community for showing up, having fun, and celebrating movies together," said Jake Bishop, Head of Food & Beverage at Regal. "On January 19, Regal will become the must-visit destination to enjoy the freshest, highest quality version of this cinema staple snack."

To receive a free LARGE popcorn, participating Regal guests simply need to tell concessionists the beloved movies or iconic characters they are representing. On January 19, Regal moviegoers can also post their fandom-worthy fit checks at local theatres to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or X and tag @RegalMovies for a chance to win one of ten three-month Regal Unlimited passes.

Note that Regal has a few costume limitations to respect the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Moviegoers should not wear masks or face-obscuring hoods except when in designated photo op areas in theatre lobbies, while face paint and realistic prop weapons are prohibited at all times.

For frequent moviegoers needing to satisfy their popcorn cravings throughout the year, the discount Snack Saver program at Regal is back for 2026. Loyalty members purchasing Snack Saver will receive 50% off a large popcorn and large soft drink every 24 hours from sign-up through the end of the year. Regularly priced at $39.99, Snack Saver can be secured for only $29.99 from now through January 31.

To reach the next generation of passionate moviegoers, Regal is popping up an exclusive meta theatre experience in Roblox to bring National Popcorn Day celebrations to the massive online gaming platform. Launching on January 19 for two weeks, Roblox players can interact with virtual Regal-themed experiences to earn special in-game popcorn-powered accessories as well as free popcorn to enjoy during their next IRL theatre visit.

As the originator of the incredibly popular secret movie series, Regal continues to innovate its Monday Mystery Movie program on National Popcorn Day with an advance screening of an upcoming wide theatrical release for the first time in IMAX. Tickets to this mystery popcorn flick in a premium format will be $11 at all Regal theatres where immersive IMAX auditoriums are available.

Advance tickets for the Monday Mystery Movie on January 19 and other current releases are available at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also secure seats for the Monday Mystery Movie and upcoming showtimes by joining Regal Unlimited, where subscribers see as many movies, whenever and wherever they want.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,441 screens in 399 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2025. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager

(865) 925-9739

SOURCE Regal