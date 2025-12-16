Regal Launches "Back to the Beginning" Series in January Featuring Origin Stories and Famous Firsts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is excited to launch its Back to the Beginning movie programming, a curated film series featuring origin stories and famous firsts, across the 31 days of January to celebrate the month of fresh starts.

"Repertory films in the Back to the Beginning program introduce iconic characters from widely popular movie franchises and represent the early creative vision of some internationally acclaimed filmmakers," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "From action flicks to heroic tales to fantasy epics to gritty crime dramas, the Beginning series brings what were once unknown adventures and unfamiliar creators back to the big screen."

Themes, dates, and titles for the movies included in Regal's Back to the Beginning program in January are as follows:

Week One: Heroes Assemble

Jan 1 – John Wick (2014)

Jan 2 – Spider-Man (2002)

Jan 3 – Batman Begins (2005)

Jan 4 – Superman (1978)

Jan 5 – Ghostbusters (1984)

Jan 6 – Mission: Impossible (1996)

Jan 7 – Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Week Two: There and Back Again

Jan 8 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Jan 9 – The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Jan 10 – The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Jan 11 – The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Jan 12 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Jan 13 – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Jan 14 – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Week Three: From the Director's Chair – Day One

Jan 15 – Brick (2005)

Jan 16 – Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Jan 17 – Following (1998)

Jan 18 – The Sugarland Express (1974)

Jan 19 – Get Out (2017)

Jan 20 – Pee Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Jan 21 – Lady Bird (2017)

Week Four: Worlds in Chaos

Jan 22 – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Jan 23 – Gladiator (2000)

Jan 24 – Dune (2021)

Jan 25 – The Matrix (1999)

Jan 26 – A Quiet Place (2018)

Jan 27 – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Jan 28 – Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Week Five: Rise of the Mob

Jan 29 – The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

Jan 30 – Mean Streets (1973)

Jan 31 – The Godfather Part II (1974)

"Following was my first opportunity as an independent filmmaker to reach an audience," said Christopher Nolan, writer, producer, and director of his first feature. "My gratitude goes to the fans who continually show up to experience independent films on the big screen and to Independent Film Company for their commitment in bringing my debut feature back to theatres."

Admission for each rerelease in the Back to the Beginning program is just $7.99, and advance tickets are available now at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can secure tickets for each Beginning film as part of their monthly subscription. Regal Crown Club members are also encouraged to make candy part of their first movie snack orders for the new year where they will receive $2 off all candy items in January.

