Celebrate Women's Heart Health Month With Gundry MD Energy Renew

An Anytime Energy and Heart Supporting Dietary Supplement

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Heart Health Month is recognized every May and is focused on raising awareness about cardiovascular health among women. It aims to educate women about the risks, symptoms, and prevention of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women worldwide.

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a dietary supplement crafted with the delightful flavors of passionfruit and hibiscus. This specially crafted supplement is designed to help bolster your body's cell vitality, enabling the generation of energy. Formulated with the finest ingredients, including an exclusive polyphenol blend, Gundry MD Energy Renew cannot only support healthy energy levels but also help promote sustained wakefulness and mental clarity, aiding in your daily recovery.

Dr. Gundry, a renowned heart surgeon, emphasizes the importance of staying active to maintain a healthy heart. He recommends regular physical activity as a key component of heart health maintenance. To help boost energy levels and support heart health, Dr. Gundry suggests incorporating Gundry MD Energy Renew™ into your routine.

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a powerful supplement that provides essential "building blocks of energy" along with potent electrolytes. It promotes the creation of jitter-free, crash-free energy within your cells, enhancing your workout performance for your heart health. Additionally, its ingredients support heart health, contributing to a strong and healthy heart, which can aid in maintaining a healthy weight.

What is Gundry MD Energy Renew?

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a potent dietary supplement designed to support cellular energy production and overall well-being. By combining essential "energy building blocks" with powerful electrolytes, this supplement helps promote the generation of sustained, jitter-free energy in your cells. The key ingredient, D-Ribose, plays a crucial role in ATP production, leading to greater alertness and readiness for your daily activities and workouts.✝*

In addition to stimulating your cells' energy, D-Ribose supports heart health, contributing to its strength and vitality, which can positively impact weight management. The formula also incorporates polyphenols, flavonoids, and carotenoids extracted from hibiscus flowers, goji berries, and other superfruits. These ingredients flood your system with antioxidants, providing immune support and facilitating easier weight management.✝*

Together, these components act as an internal "fountain of youth," boosting energy levels for effective workouts and success in daily tasks. Gundry MD Energy Renew is a comprehensive solution to support your overall vitality and well-being.✝*

Gundry MD Energy Renew Key Ingredients

D-Ribose: a crucial component of your DNA that plays a pivotal role in the production of ATP, the primary energy source for your cells. By promoting ATP production, it can actively help combat feelings of exhaustion and physical weakness, restoring vitality to your cells and providing a source of comprehensive energy for your entire body.✝*

: an amino acid that revitalizes your mitochondria, aiding in energy production and supporting focused alertness without the jittery side effects.✝* Superfood phytonutrients: rich in vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, and flavonoids, providing comprehensive support for a healthy heart and supporting your body's natural defense mechanisms.✝*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for the cost of $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be effortlessly prepared by mixing one scoop of the passionfruit-hibiscus flavored powder with 8 oz. of water. You can incorporate this supplement into your routine at any time of day. Simply mix, sip, and experience the revitalizing benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

