Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Launches New Supplement, Gundry MD Nitro Pulse

Gundry MD Nitro Pulse is Designed to Support Your Body's Production of Nitric Oxide to Help Boost Youthful Energy & Vitality

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD introduces its newest dietary supplement, Nitro Pulse® . Created by medical researcher and renowned heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD Nitro Pulse is a daily drink designed to help "supercharge" your body's nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide plays a vital role in energy production, and by boosting its levels with Nitro Pulse, users can expect a surge of youthful energy, enhanced mood and vitality, and overall rejuvenation for the body's appearance and vitality.†*

Gundry MD Nitro Pulse is a dietary supplement designed to support your body's production of nitric oxide. It contains a potent combination of high-quality minerals, like bioavailable magnesium and rare polyphenols, including Mangifera Indica, and amla fruit extract, to provide a rejuvenating blend.†* These ingredients work synergistically to boost your body's nitric oxide levels, which in turn supports the production of ATP, the natural energy molecule crucial for powering your entire body.

What is Gundry MD Nitro Pulse?

Gundry MD Nitro Pulse is a dietary supplement designed to support your body's production of nitric oxide. It contains a potent combination of high-quality minerals, like bioavailable magnesium and rare polyphenols, including Mangifera Indica, and amla fruit extract, to provide a rejuvenating blend.†*

These ingredients work synergistically to boost your body's nitric oxide levels, which in turn supports the production of ATP, the natural energy molecule crucial for powering your entire body. This increase in ATP support from Gundry MD Nitro Pulse can lead to improved alertness, heightened presence, and overall enhanced energy levels. By helping promote nitric oxide production, Gundry MD Nitro Pulse also aids your body's natural fat-burning processes, supporting a slimmer physique. Additionally, the unique blend of "supernutrients," polyphenols, and minerals in Gundry MD Nitro Pulse supports arterial health, healthy blood flow, strong joints, and optimal sexual function, helping to reinvigorate vitality.†*

What Are The Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Nitro Pulse?

Amla Fruit Extract - a rare Himalayan berry containing Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and potent polyphenols, that nourish your cells and help revitalize your overall appearance and well-being.†*

GIVOMAG - a highly bioavailable magnesium formulation that widens your body's arteries, facilitating blood flow. This can not only benefit your cardiovascular health but also expedite the delivery of nitric oxide to your cells, accelerating the visible effects of Gundry MD Nitro Pulse.†*

Careflow - extracted from the Mangifera Indica species of mango, this ingredient's nutrient profile supports cellular energy production. Harvested at the peak of polyphenol content, these mangoes help promote healthy blood flow and provide cells with the essential nutrients for supporting energy and a slimmer figure.†*

How to Use Gundry MD Nitro Pulse?

To enjoy Gundry MD Nitro Pulse , just mix one scoop of the strawberry lemonade flavored powder into a glass of water and drink it once a day.

You can buy Gundry MD Nitro Pulse on the Gundry MD website for $69.95 per 30-day supply, with a 90-day purchase price guarantee included.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, sustained energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry formulates every Gundry MD product, testing the products on himself before giving a seal of approval. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and MCT Wellness . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His latest book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD