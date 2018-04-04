Celebrate World Cocktail Day With Booking.com and Taste Signature Cocktails From Around the World

The Dark 'n' Stormy - Bermuda

Dreaming of powder-soft and pink-hued sands, cerulean waters and a laid back island lifestyle? Look no further than the secret hideaway of Bermuda and sample the island's signature cocktail The Dark 'N' Stormy. This cocktail is mixed with dark rum and ginger beer and served over ice and garnished with a slice of lime (although no true Bermudian would ever add lime juice to their Dark 'n' Stormy!) The Dark 'N' Stormy cocktail was first mixed over a hundred years ago when members of Bermuda's Royal Naval Officer's Club added a splash of the local dark rum to their spicy homemade ginger beer. After trying Bermuda's signature cocktail, do not forget to check out all the amazing hidden adventures on the island - from out of this world diving spots to Cooper's Island Nature Reserve to the Crystal Cave and Fantasy Cave.

Where to stay: The luxurious Hamilton Princess & Beach Club A Fairmont Managed Hotel is perfectly situated overlooking the beautiful Hamilton Harbor with views of floating sun loungers and four first-class dining restaurants. Guests can take a short, sunny stroll to the heart of Hamilton where they can find an array of shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment options. Grab a Dark 'N' Stormy at the hotel's Crown & Anchor Bar, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in the restaurant or outside on the terrace. Guests will love the open kitchen, wood-burning grill and the traditional Bermudian fare created by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Caipirinha - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Looking for a fun filled getaway? Then Rio de Janeiro will not disappoint. From its eccentric Carnival festivities to the famous Copacabana Beach and the array of lively bars, there's ample opportunity to enjoy a cocktail (or two)! Travelers must try the nation's famous Caipirinha cocktail made with sugarcane hard liquor and lime. Other items on the to-do list: snap a picture in front of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado and take a cable car over the Sugarloaf Mountain for breath-taking views of Brazil's natural beauty.

Where to stay: Situated on the iconic Copacabana beach, the Arena Copacabana Hotel boasts an unrivaled location. Guests can wake up to panoramic views of the pearl-dust beaches, turquoise-hued waters and a rooftop pool. At Fennel Restaurant, guests can enjoy a rich buffet breakfast with tropical foods, plus contemporary Brazilian and international dishes. Sip Brazil's signature cocktail at the poolside and indoor bars, where guests can order a selection of snacks and other exotic cocktails.

Pina Colada - San Juan, Puerto Rico

Travelers to San Juan will love the contrasting settings between the lively Isla Verde strip known for its bars, nightclubs and casinos to the cobblestoned Old San Juan full of Spanish colonial buildings. Cool down with the country's signature cocktail Pina Colada made with rum, coconut milk and pineapple or a rum tasting flight at Casa BACARDÍ, the iconic rum brand's distillery in San Juan. Afterwards, stop by the locals favorite La Placita de Santurce for salsa dancing, Congo drums and the ultimate street party.

Where to stay: Settle in for an unforgettable stay at the chic 21st century La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort, just a short walk from the gorgeous sandy beach of Condado. For breakfast and dinner guests can choose from a variety of onsite restaurants, offering poolside tapas and deliciously fresh seafood. Enjoy a Pina Colada or another refreshing cocktail from the poolside bar in the hot-tub or relaxing on a lounge bed at the sundeck.

Manhattan - New York City, United States

Revel in the hustle and bustle of New York City and travel to the big apple for the ultimate dining and shopping experiences, where the night is always young. Travelers to New York City must sample the iconic Manhattan cocktail. Made with whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters, this elegant cocktail packs a kick. Famed as the city that never sleeps, travelers will love the ample selection of nightclubs, bars and restaurants that line the famous streets of New York City. Be sure to check out the swanky Please Don't Tell cocktail bar where customers enter through a phone booth and sip novel cocktails in the dark.

Where to stay: The chic AKA Times Square apartments are located within just a block from the iconic neon lights of Times Square and the apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and separate living rooms. Guests will love the fusion of historic architecture and modern design, plus the rich amenities from massage services to childcare. The AKA Times Square apartments are ideally situated just a five minute walk from popular attractions such as Bryant Park, Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Center.

Negroni - Florence, Italy

Italy's signature cocktail, the Negroni, is made from gin, vermouth rosso, Campari and garnished with an orange peel. Legend has it that the first Negroni was mixed in Florence, Italy in 1919 at the Cafe Casoni by Count Camillo Negroni who ordered the bartender to strengthen his drink. After the success of the cocktail the Negroni family founded the Negroni Distillery in Treviso. Besides an amazing cocktail, Florence is also full of amazing buildings and its historic center.

Where to stay: The charming country house of Marignolle Relais & Charme - Residenza d'Epoca offers an outdoor swimming pool overlooking the luscious rolling hillsides, picturesque rooms and a short drive from the historic center of Florence. Wake up to daily fresh breakfasts in the sunny gazebo by the swimming pool or take in the stunning panoramic vistas of the Tuscan Hills by visiting the Chianti wine region and medieval cities of Siena, Volterra and San Gimignano.

Black Russian - Brussels, Belgium

From the high fashion scene of Antwerp to the romantic fairy-tale like town of Bruges and bustling capital of Europe Brussels, there really is something for all types of travelers in Belgium. Oozing charm and culture, Belgium is a favorite amongst travelers looking for a city break. Visitors must try the country's signature cocktail the Black Russian, invented by a Belgian barman in 1949. With a mixture of vodka and coffee liqueur, this refreshing drink packs a punch. Sip this iconic drink in a range of settings from the little gem of Le Trappiste in Bruges -- hidden away from the main square down a steep set of steps with brick archways, set in a 13th century cellar and offering over 100 beers and tasting sessions. Or for something a little more, upbeat purchase tickets to the world-famous Tomorrow Land Festival or chill out with a drink at the modern Life is Beautiful cocktail bar in Brussels.

Where to stay: The legend is that bartender Gustave Tops mixed the first Black Russian cocktail in 1949 for socialite Perle Mesta while working at the Hotel Metropole. Relax in luxury at this grand art deco hotel dating back from 1895 and perfectly set in the historical center of Brussels. The breakfast room has the same layout and design as the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, India. Check out Bar le 31 for a drink, then move on to the Café Metropole to enjoy a premium brasserie-style cuisine in Brussels typical tradition.

Singapore Sling - Bukit Batok, Singapore

Explore Singapore's vibrant culture, soak up the natural beauty and be in awe of the country's alternating worlds, from ancient temples and rows of skyscrapers to luxury penthouses and jungle treehouses. Discover the sandy white beaches, botanical gardens and Singapore's mouth-watering feast of flavors with its fusion of Chinese, Malay, Indian and Western cultures. When traveling to Singapore make sure to sample the nation's claim to mixology fame - the Singapore Sling. This gin based cocktail contains Cointreau, Dom Benedictine, Grenadine, lime, pineapple juice and cherry brandy, which gives it the famous pink hue. Sip this iconic cocktail at the Long Bar in Raffles Hotel, which is rumored to be where the first Singapore Sling was mixed in 1915, as an alternative to straight gin for ladies. Or for something a little more modern head to 1 Altitude rooftop bar for stunning 360 views of the city and party on Singapore's highest point, which claims to be the highest alfresco dining in the world.

Where to stay: Housed in a beautifully restored colonial building, the iconic Raffles Hotel provides a relaxing getaway in the heart of the city. This luxurious hotel boasts an array of fine-dining options with an impressive fourteen restaurants and even a shopping arcade. Sample a fusion of cuisines at the Raffles hotel from French, Western, Asian and Chinese and try the legendary Singapore Sling at the hotel's Long Bar. Pampering body treatments are available at the Raffles Spa, while a fitness centrer allows guests to exercise and unwind. Other facilities include a Victorian-style theater,a 24-hour butler service and an outdoor pool with a bar, perfect for sipping a Singapore Sling on a hot Singapore day.

