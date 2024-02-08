Homeowners who want peace of mind should consider service agreements, says Brooklyn-based home service experts

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says maintenance agreements also help maintain manufacturers warranties and provide early issue detection

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says maintenance agreements provide homeowners with the peace of mind that comes with early issue detection and the ability to maintain the warranties on their high-dollar equipment.

"When you enter into a service or maintenance agreement with your plumbing or HVAC company, you should expect an on-going relationship with your home service professional," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "These contracts not only provide you with up to two service visits a year but should also provide you with discounts on service and priority scheduling during emergencies."

Petri said maintenance agreements provide homeowners with countless benefits, including:

Early issue detection. Routine maintenance helps your home service professional identify any potential issues that could develop when a furnace or air conditioner is having to work its hardest. Replacing parts before they break down can save money and keep homeowners from having to endure extremely cold or hot temperatures while waiting for repairs. Maintaining manufacturers' warranties. Many manufacturers require that the HVAC unit or water heater receive yearly service to maintain the warranty. A maintenance agreement helps homeowners stay up-to-date on their end of the bargain. Overall savings. While a maintenance agreement may cost extra on the front end, the savings they provide in identifying problems while they're still small or a reduction in equipment downtime is priceless. Peace of mind. Finally, homeowners with service agreements can rest assured that their equipment is being properly maintained and that, in the event an issue presents itself, they will have priority scheduling so that their problem is fixed as soon as possible.

"A home service agreement is a great complement to your homeowners insurance or a home warranty service," Petri said. "These can help you save money for out-of-pocket expenses and make addressing breakdowns and other issues more convenient. If you're looking for some peace of mind to make sure your HVAC system or your water heater won't break down just when you need them most, then a maintenance agreement is your best option."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

