Celebrated Athletes, Musicians and Cannabis All-Stars Join the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago September 13-14

NFL greats Calvin Johnson, Robb Simms and Ricky Williams will discuss advocacy and cannabis use among athletes

Rapper Vic Mensa set to headline a panel on how cannabis changes how we listen

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, has announced an unprecedented lineup of athletes and musicians joining the biggest deal-making event in the country to talk about their cannabis advocacy and their entrepreneurial ventures.

Football legends Calvin Johnson, Rob Simms and Ricky Williams will headline a session on How a Passion for Relief has Driven These Athletes to Build Consumer Loyalty. Chicago's own rapper and singer Vic Mensa will also appear in a session titled Cannabis, Music, and the Next Generation. This marks Mensa's first attendance at a cannabis industry conference since the launch of his 93 Boyz line of cannabis products, the first Black-owned brand to hit Chicago shelves. It was previously announced that champion fighters Mike Tyson and Ric Flair will lead a keynote discussion about their Tyson 2.0 partnership.

The event, which includes a lineup of over 150 speakers, will champion diverse voices and celebrate the achievements of the most innovative companies in the space. Earlier this summer, Benzinga partnered with Women Grow, an organization that connects, educates, inspires, and empowers the next generation of industry leaders, and will waive the sponsorship fees for eight women-owned cannabis businesses and will showcase several more women-owned brands and cannabis-adjacent companies at no cost in the exhibit hall. Featured companies include House of Saka, 40Tons, Black Buddha, Ciencia Labs, Garden Society, MAKR House and House of Puff. The Women Grow scholarship is made possible with support from Trulieve, TILT Holdings, Noxx, Fohse, and CC Security Solutions.

A day prior to the show, Benzinga will host the inaugural Benzinga Cannabis Awards Ceremony. A list of finalists was released on August 29th, and the winners in 32 categories will be revealed during the banquet held on Monday, September 12th at 7:00 p.m.

"Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago is bringing together the most dynamic and diverse crowd ever assembled for a cannabis event in one space," said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "Participants will have the opportunity to network with the top investors, industry leaders, politicians and celebrities in a face-to-face setting. All the while, our incredible Benzinga team will facilitate introductions to jumpstart these conversations."

Tickets for the event are still available and start at $297.00 for accredited investors and $897 for general audience. Benzinga offers discounted conference tickets to the owners of cannabis businesses who have received state certification for their social equity initiatives. To secure tickets at the lowest price, click here .

