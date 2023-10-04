Celebrated Children's Author, JoAnn Wagner, Releases Ninth Adventure in Award-Winning Series: ‘Sir Pigglesworth Flying High at the Balloon Festival'

Beloved piglet takes to the skies for breathtaking annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JoAnn Wagner, the award-winning author of the acclaimed Sir Pigglesworth Adventure Series, happily announced the release of her ninth book, "Sir Pigglesworth Flying High at the Balloon Festival," launched on October 1, 2023. Illustrated by David Darchicourt, the story marks another fantastic offering in the ongoing series of vibrant chapter books written for kids ages 5-10. Sir Pigglesworth has been thrilling young readers with captivating tales and rich illustrations since their debut in 2014.

In this latest exploit, readers join the energetic and bound-for-trouble Sir Pigglesworth as he embarks on an exciting journey to the famous annual balloon festival held in the American southwest. With his Mom, Dad, and traveling companion Princess Serena by his side, Sir Pigglesworth is all set to experience everything Albuquerque has to offer before returning home for Queen Alexandra's birthday.

While exploring the festival, Sir Pigglesworth and Serena play games and savor the authentic tastes of spicy Mexican food – keeping in mind fun reminders like red sauce is hot and green is mild. Later, they visit the Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, where children are invited to explore the colorful history of hot air balloon flight.

"I teach children through the power of story because it works," said JoAnn Wagner. "Kids learn through repetition and mimicry, especially from those they admire, like beloved storybook characters. So teaching good behavior through Sir Pigglesworth's actions and adventures has always been one of my major goals. It's also a great opportunity to explore all the interesting sights that Albuquerque has to offer, from the perspective of a mischievous pig."

Along the way, Sir Pigglesworth learns the importance of friendship, how to deal with bullies, and treating others with kindness and respect – before later taking off into the sky in a special "Rainbow Ryders" balloon. After that climactic moment, the rest of Sir Pigglesworth's vacation is a fun-filled exploration of the city of Albuquerque.

"I keep the art bold and vivid because kids gravitate toward books with bright colors," said illustrator David Darchicourt. "For example: what better way to teach a little history and culture than a Balloon Festival? All the balloons taking flight at once, then later lighting up at night – like giant globes of colored candy moving into the sky. That scene is practically a dream come true for a child. It's the sort of scene that not only captivates children, but also fuels an illustrator's passion for creating."

The Sir Pigglesworth Adventure Series includes:

"Sir Pigglesworth's First Adventure"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Vancouver "

" "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in New York City "

" "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Pigonia"

"Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Bermuda "

" "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Cozumel "

" "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in San Juan , PR"

, PR" "Sir Pigglesworth's Adventures in Pigeon Forge"

"Sir Pigglesworth Flying High at the Balloon Festival"

JoAnn Wagner has already planned a tenth installment in the series, slated for publication in 2024. Sir Pigglesworth is heading to England for an exciting Sherlock Holmes type mystery to solve and to explore the history-rich capital of London.

All of the books are available in eBook and Paperback format from Amazon. And for more information about JoAnn Wagner and the Sir Pigglesworth Adventure Series, please visit www.SirPigglesworth.com.

About JoAnn Wagner

JoAnn Wagner is the creative mind behind the "Sir Pigglesworth® Adventure Series," known for her vibrant storytelling with the cute and memorable globe-trotting pig. Wagner's work has earned her important accolades including the Royal Dragonfly Awards for Children's Chapter Series, the Pinnacle Book Achievement award, and a NABE award for bilingual publishing. JoAnn is available for radio, TV, and podcast interviews as well as guest blog posts and speaking engagements. Learn more at: www.JoannWagner.com and www.SirPigglesworth.com.

