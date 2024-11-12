Celebrating 55 Years of Frosty: Wendy's Drops New Salted Caramel Frosty Nationwide

Fans can pair seasonal Frosty flavor with new fall menu items beginning November 12

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 55 years, Wendy's iconic Frosty® has captured the hearts and tastebuds of Wendy's® fans with its creamy texture and satisfying sweetness. To celebrate this milestone, participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide are serving the newest seasonal Frosty flavor, Salted Caramel Frosty, beginning Tuesday, November 12.* Featuring notes of rich, salty caramel, this limited-time flavor is cool and cozy in every bite.

You really autumn know about Wendy’s NEW Salted Caramel Frosty, arriving on menus nationwide beginning November 12.

Fans can pair the Salted Caramel Frosty with two new fall menu items at Wendy's: Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger and fresh take on the beloved Taco Salad. Available for a limited time only, the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger features savory roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese, and creamy garlic spread atop Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef**. The fan-favorite Taco Salad will include a new creamy, zesty salsa dressing; fire-roasted corn; crispy tortilla strips; and of course, Wendy's famous Chili.

"Wendy's fall menu items were crafted to bring both comfort and joy to our customers, tapping into the flavors they crave as temperatures drop," said John Li, Wendy's Vice President of Culinary Innovation. "From the sweetness of Salted Caramel with our famous Frosty to the savory richness of Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger and zesty Taco Salad, we're launching new menu items with depth and variety for every fan."

Fans can fall into this tasty trio starting today in Wendy's restaurants nationwide or through Wendy's mobile app. The Salted Caramel Frosty will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus, replacing the Vanilla Frosty, for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy's.

*Salted Caramel flavored Frosty with other natural flavors.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

