Celebrating Boston's Leadership in Climate Technology

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Tech in the City is an inaugural event that will bring together the local climate tech community for a day of technology demonstrations, information exchange, networking, and celebration. These outdoor events will inspire collaboration while broadening awareness of this burgeoning sector. Boston has a unique ecosystem of world-renowned universities, cutting-edge research institutions, and a dynamic entrepreneurial community, making it a powerhouse for climate technology innovation. The city's commitment to sustainability and a supportive policy environment further bolsters its leadership in addressing global energy and environmental challenges.

Climate Tech on the Plaza

Event Date: July 24, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: City Hall Plaza, Boston, MA

Technology Demonstrations: Experience cutting-edge climate technologies first-hand, from renewable energy solutions to advanced environmental monitoring systems.

Information Exchange: Talk with industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders about the latest trends and innovations in climate tech.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with key players in the climate tech community, including startups, investors, researchers, and government representatives.

Climate Tech Block Party

Event Date: July 24, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Summer Street Plaza at Downtown Crossing, Boston, MA

Celebration: Celebrate Boston's climate tech sector's achievements and milestones with live entertainment, food, drinks, and networking.

These events are open to the public and welcome everyone interested in climate change and climate technology, including industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, students, and concerned citizens.

For more information, visit: https://www.boston.gov/calendar/climate-tech-plaza

