Celebrating Boston's Leadership in Climate Technology

Schneider Electric

Jul 10, 2024, 11:48 ET

Join the City of Boston, Schneider Electric, Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC), the Downtown Boston BID and Mass CEC for Climate Tech in the City

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Tech in the City is an inaugural event that will bring together the local climate tech community for a day of technology demonstrations, information exchange, networking, and celebration. These outdoor events will inspire collaboration while broadening awareness of this burgeoning sector. Boston has a unique ecosystem of world-renowned universities, cutting-edge research institutions, and a dynamic entrepreneurial community, making it a powerhouse for climate technology innovation. The city's commitment to sustainability and a supportive policy environment further bolsters its leadership in addressing global energy and environmental challenges.

Climate Tech on the Plaza

Event Date: July 24, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location: City Hall Plaza, Boston, MA
Boston, MA – Join us for Climate Tech on The Plaza on July 24th, a vibrant outdoor event showcasing why Boston possesses one of the country's most robust climate tech clusters. This rapidly growing industry is forming to solve the energy and environmental challenges of the future.

  • Technology Demonstrations: Experience cutting-edge climate technologies first-hand, from renewable energy solutions to advanced environmental monitoring systems.
  • Information Exchange: Talk with industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders about the latest trends and innovations in climate tech.
  • Networking Opportunities: Connect with key players in the climate tech community, including startups, investors, researchers, and government representatives.

Climate Tech Block Party

Event Date: July 24, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Summer Street Plaza at Downtown Crossing, Boston, MA

  • Celebration: Celebrate Boston's climate tech sector's achievements and milestones with live entertainment, food, drinks, and networking.

These events are open to the public and welcome everyone interested in climate change and climate technology, including industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, students, and concerned citizens.

For more information, visit: https://www.boston.gov/calendar/climate-tech-plaza 

RSVP and Media Inquiries – Please contact:
NECEC: Natasha Perez, [email protected], 617-504-7428
Schneider Electric: Vicki True, [email protected], 774-613-1158
Downtown Boston BID: Michael Nichols, [email protected], 617-879-8531

