Schneider Electric Appoints Matthew Baynes as Vice President, Secure Power and Data Centre Division for the UK and Ireland

Long serving industry leader appointed to lead UK & Ireland data centre and critical power strategy, strengthening resilience, sustainability and digital infrastructure leadership.

Will prioritise equipping the UK for the next wave of AI-driven demand by directing infrastructure deployment capabilities and ecosystem partnerships to scale responsible data centre growth across the region.

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced the appointment of Matthew Baynes as its new Vice President for the Secure Power and Data Centre division in the UK and Ireland.

As a well-respected figure in the data centre industry for over two decades, Matthew brings extensive experience across global and regional leadership roles, including global ecosystem management, colocation strategy, multi-country account development and data centre focused commercial growth. His appointment comes as the UK enters a pivotal phase of accelerated digital infrastructure expansion, driven by rising AI demand, unprecedented data centre construction and government-backed investment in the sector catalysed by the AI Opportunities Action Plan.

A Vision Aligned to an AI-Driven Future

In his new role, Matthew will be responsible for leading Schneider Electric's Secure Power and Data Centre business across the UK and Ireland, working closely with Schneider Electric's EcoXpert partners, the IT channel, local authorities and ecosystem stakeholders to ensure the zone is strategically positioned to meet the rapidly increasing requirements for a sustainable, resilient and AI-ready data centre infrastructure.

"The UK is one of Europe's most important and vibrant digital infrastructure hubs and with AI accelerating demand, the next few years present a major opportunity to strengthen its global leadership position. At the same time, Ireland continues to play a critical role in the region's digital ecosystem, with its data centre market serving key customers globally," said Matthew Baynes, VP, Secure Power and Data Centre division, Schneider Electric, UK and Ireland. "Data centres are engines for jobs and competitiveness, supporting growth that benefits the digital economy, local communities, and empowering innovation. This is a pivotal moment to shape their role in the UK and Ireland's digital future, and I'm delighted to accept this new role at such a crucial time."

Two Decades of Impact Across Schneider Electric's Global Data Centre Business

Matthew has spent nearly 20 years driving transformational growth across Schneider Electric's data centre business. Most recently as Global Vice President for Strategic Partners and Cloud and Service Providers, he led a worldwide team supporting the ecosystem surrounding major cloud, colocation and hyperscale customers, helping scale the organisation from a small early-stage function into a globally significant operation serving the industry's largest players.

Previously, as Global Colocation Segment Director, he launched Schneider Electric's first multi-country targeted account programme, which has since grown into a core pillar of the company's global strategy. Earlier in his career, Matthew also held senior data centre leadership roles across the UK and Ireland following the APC acquisition in 2007 and spent several years in the Netherlands supporting European operations. He has also contributed to major industry bodies and councils, including techUK and the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), helping shape policy, and encouraging sustainability initiatives alongside long-term industry development.

Strengthening Schneider Electric's Commitment to UK Digital Infrastructure

In his new role, Matthew will guide the UK and Irish business through an era defined by AI-driven workloads, sustainability requirements and accelerating infrastructure demand. He will ensure Schneider Electric continues to deliver end-to-end, AI-ready solutions for customers spanning data centres, energy management, power systems, software, services, and lifecycle support.

"Matthew's deep experience in global strategy and both local and regional execution makes him uniquely positioned to lead our Secure Power business in the UK and Ireland during this critical period of growth," said Pablo Ruiz-Escribano, Senior Vice President, Secure Power & Data Centre division, Europe. "His track record in building high-performing teams, influencing complex ecosystems and scaling data centre programmes will be instrumental as our customers navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by AI."

Matthew Baynes' appointment begins with immediate effect. For more information about Schneider Electric, please visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343438/4737123/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Schneider Electric