Schneider Electric Debuts One Digital Grid Platform to Help Utilities Modernize and Address Energy Costs

AI-enabled platform integrates planning, operations and asset management — without the need to overhaul existing systems

Provides real-time outage restoration estimates — including for storms and Public Safety Power Shutoffs — improving customer communication and transparency

BILBAO, Spain and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, today announced the availability of its One Digital Grid Platform — a unified, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled software platform designed to help utilities modernize faster, strengthen grid resilience and reduce energy costs. The platform was launched simultaneously in Spain at Enlit Europe, attended by more than 15,000 professionals from 130 countries, and Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

Schneider Electric debuts One Digital Grid platform

The One Digital Grid Platform combines planning, operations and asset management in a modular, AI-enabled platform designed for utilities — facilitating innovation without costly infrastructure upgrades. It provides integrated tools to boost reliability, improve efficiency and enhance customer communication.

"Electricity powers progress, and today's world demands more than just supply — it demands resilience, reliability and sustainability," said Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President of Energy Management at Schneider Electric. "With the One Digital Grid Platform, we're empowering utilities to harness the full potential of technology, transforming aging infrastructure into intelligent, future-ready networks. This is how we build a grid that not only keeps the lights on but drives decarbonization and delivers affordable energy for all."

Meeting America's Energy Demand Surge

According to Schneider Electric's Sustainability Research Institute, grid instability costs U.S. businesses billions annually. Modeling shows the nation must add 1,000–2,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per decade to meet demand from AI computing, manufacturing and electrification. (One TWh powers about 90,000 homes for a year.) To meet this challenge, the U.S. must rapidly expand capacity through distributed generation, improve energy efficiency with digital technologies and modernize the grid. The One Digital Grid Platform is a critical solution to overcome this extraordinary challenge.

"Without rapid action, the U.S. risks grid bottlenecks, affordability crises and missed economic growth," said Ruben Llanes, CEO of Digital Grid at Schneider Electric. "Our new platform delivers the intelligence, speed and flexibility needed to modernize operations, integrate renewables and scale advanced capabilities — helping utilities reduce costly outages and improve grid stability. Utilities can strengthen the grid today and tailor solutions to their needs — building a foundation for an intelligent, connected energy ecosystem."

Unleashing the Power of AI for a More Reliable Grid

Built on Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ ADMS, DERMS and ArcFM, the platform uses AI and real-time data to accelerate outage response and improve communication. New AI-enabled capabilities include:

Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR) : When the power goes out due to storms, wildfires or Public Safety Power Shutoffs, ETR delivers timely, data-driven restoration estimates – helping customers stay informed and prepared. It uses real-time grid data, weather forecasts, crew availability and historical outage patterns to predict and update restoration times. This capability also integrates with storm preparedness tools from AiDASH.

: When the power goes out due to storms, wildfires or Public Safety Power Shutoffs, ETR delivers timely, data-driven restoration estimates – helping customers stay informed and prepared. It uses real-time grid data, weather forecasts, crew availability and historical outage patterns to predict and update restoration times. This capability also integrates with storm preparedness tools from AiDASH. Grid AI Assistant : Embedded in EcoStruxure™ ADMS, it supports real-time troubleshooting and optimizes grid performance. It streamlines operator workflows and decision-making, helping utilities respond more quickly and effectively.

: Embedded in EcoStruxure™ ADMS, it supports real-time troubleshooting and optimizes grid performance. It streamlines operator workflows and decision-making, helping utilities respond more quickly and effectively. AI-based Network Model Tuning: Uses AI to align mapping, operational and customer data to detect and correct mismatches between the grid's digital model and real-world conditions. This improves accuracy, enhances reliability and reduces operational costs.

Offering Cloud + On-Prem Flexibility for Utilities

Developed by Schneider Electric, the platform runs on Microsoft Azure — a secure, scalable hybrid-cloud foundation for grid modernization. Schneider Electric integrates with Microsoft Azure OpenAI service, Defender for IoT, Sentinel and Azure Arc to provide the cloud scalability, cybersecurity and real-time data processing needed to support dynamic grid operations and AI-driven insights.

"Together with Schneider Electric, we're bringing the power of Microsoft Azure and AI to help utilities innovate faster, reduce outages and improve efficiency," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President Energy & Resources Industry, Microsoft. "This collaboration delivers real-time intelligence to improve reliability, accelerate clean energy adoption and strengthen grid resilience for communities and businesses."

Proven Smart Grid Capabilities, Backed by Results

The new platform builds on Schneider Electric's decades of leadership in grid software and real-world impact. Utilities using Schneider Electric's ADMS — a core part of the platform — achieved, according to a recent Forrester Consulting study:

184% ROI

$62 million in business benefits

$40 million net financial gain

16-month payback

Beyond financial returns, utilities report measurable operational improvements:

Up to 20% fewer outage penalties thanks to faster response and automation

thanks to faster response and automation Time savings of up to 65% for control room operators managing outages and grid operations

managing outages and grid operations Field crews identified and resolved issues up to 35% faster — reducing downtime and restoring power more quickly

— reducing downtime and restoring power more quickly Robust cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure

The One Digital Grid Platform is available globally starting today. Learn more here.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog



Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags: #EnergyDemand #Utilities #GridModernization #SoftwareSolutions #OneDigitalGridPlatform

SOURCE Schneider Electric