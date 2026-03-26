CELEBRATING DAR'S LEGACY GIFT TO SUPPORT ICONIC CHERRY BLOSSOMS AS NATIONAL CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BEGINS

Festival Events highlight the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's $2 million gift to the Trust for the National Mall's Cherry Tree Endowment in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the iconic cherry trees reach peak bloom in Washington, D.C., during America's 250th anniversary year, the Trust for the National Mall and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are celebrating the recent announcement that DAR is making a transformative $2 million gift to the nation as the foundational Legacy Leader of the Trust's Cherry Tree Endowment. The DAR is a host sponsor for the National Cherry Blossom Festival in 2026 and hosted the annual Opening Ceremony event on March 21 at historic DAR Constitution Hall for an unforgettable celebration of spring and U.S.-Japan friendship. At the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 11, the DAR is supporting a special float to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, and their partnership with the Trust for the National Mall.

The DAR hosted the Opening Ceremony for the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival on March 21 at the historic DAR Constitution Hall. It was an unforgettable celebration of spring and U.S.-Japan friendship and recognized DAR's transformative $2 million gift to the Trust for the National Mall's Cherry Tree Endowment to ensure the legacy of the cherry blossoms.

The DAR gift will support the National Park Service's work to ensure the iconic cherry blossoms endure and bloom for generations to come. The DAR is supporting the Trust's Our Monumental Moment campaign, which will focus on legacy restoration projects, civic learning opportunities, and volunteer programming to guarantee the National Mall lives on to inspire visitors in 2026 and beyond.

The gift was first introduced to the DAR's membership at the 134th Continental Congress in 2025, by DAR President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage. She will lead the DAR through the U.S. Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States, which will include national and local events in Washington, D.C., as well as membership and chapter involvement around the world.

"As we mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of our nation, it is a priority for the DAR to support activities promoting this important milestone. We are proud that our DAR National Headquarters is a neighbor to America's front yard, the National Mall, where millions of Americans will have a front row seat to the celebrations of our country's 250th anniversary! It is our sincere pleasure to make a lasting gift to the nation as the Legacy Leader of the Cherry Tree Endowment with a $2 million contribution to the Trust for the National Mall's Our Monumental Moment campaign," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General. "The cherry trees on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. are iconic symbols of our nation's capital and bring joy to visitors from all over the country and world every spring. In honor of the city where the DAR was founded 135 years ago and the seat of our nation's democratic republic, we are proud to make this enduring gift to ensure that the legacy of the cherry blossoms – and the legacy of our National Society – continues to inspire generations to come."

The Trust for the National Mall is the premier nonprofit philanthropic organization that partners with the National Park Service to bring private funding to restore and preserve the National Mall. The Trust is proud to steward the cherry blossoms through its Cherry Tree Endowment and Adopt a Cherry Tree program, both of which support the National Park Service in the care, maintenance and annual replanting of trees.

"We are excited to share the story of DAR's generous gift to the Cherry Tree Endowment during this year's National Cherry Blossom Festival. We hope that the DAR's leadership will inspire further giving from organizations and individuals to honor America's 250th on the National Mall, by safeguarding their blooms for generations," said Catherine Townsend, Trust for the National Mall President & CEO. "The Trust is grateful to the DAR's patriotic and inspiring membership for their longstanding support for our work. We invite all of America to donate and be a part of our patriotic mission to honor this monumental moment."

In partnership with the National Park Service and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Trust for the National Mall raises money for the Cherry Tree Endowment to provide a maintenance fund that helps care for the trees in perpetuity. Interest from the Cherry Tree Endowment will provide critical funds to the National Park Service's tree maintenance team for annual care and maintenance, including tree pruning, soil remediation and select tree replacement plantings. Learn more at bloomcam.org.

The Trust's historic Our Monumental Moment campaign aims to raise $250 million in honor of the U.S. Semiquincentennial to restore and elevate the entire Mall, including the cherry trees, for 2026 and beyond. The campaign will support transformative restoration projects, launch the National Mall Gateway, a new digital education platform about the National Mall, and expand volunteer programming to welcome and engage the nearly 50 million visitors who are expected in 2026 and in years generations to come. Learn more at nationalmall250.org.

About the Trust for the National Mall:

As the nonprofit, nonpartisan philanthropic partner of the National Park Service, the Trust for the National Mall is dedicated to restoring, enriching and preserving the National Mall. The Trust raises private funding, provides project expertise and in-kind support to help elevate the National Mall and its historic purpose, especially critical as we approach America's 250th in 2026. The Trust leads capital restoration projects, mobilizes volunteer operations and provides innovative educational experiences to ensure the National Mall, with 36 million visits each year, endures and inspires now and for future generations. The Trust is also the philanthropic partner of The White House grounds and President's Park, adjacent to the National Mall.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about upcoming events, visit NationalMall250.org.

About the National Society Daughters of the Revolution:

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. Encompassing an entire downtown city block in Washington, D.C., DAR National Headquarters houses one of the nation's premier genealogical libraries, one of the foremost collections of pre-industrial American decorative arts, a National Historic Landmark concert hall, and an extensive collection of early American manuscripts and imprints.

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

Media Contact:

Daughters of the American Revolution

Bren Landon

202-572-0563

[email protected]

SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution