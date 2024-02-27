Celebrating Drive-Thru Coffee Heroes on National Barista Day

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, National Barista Day returns on March 1st to celebrate the hard work of those who make magic in a cup. In the hustle and bustle of daily living, drive-thru coffee shops have become an indispensable part of coffee and drink-lovers' routines. The baristas behind The Human Bean windows are the heartbeat of operations, ensuring every cup is a perfect blend of art and science.

"We can hand out the perfect drink with the best marketing, but it's the barista who makes customers want to come back." Post this On National Barista Day, we celebrate the hard work of The Human Bean baristas who make magic in a cup.

This year, The Human Bean recognizes baristas at drive-thrus across the country. Franchise partners were invited to nominate a barista who goes above and beyond in the areas of leadership, expertise and positivity. These are the people behind the espresso machines and coffee beans who keep customers smiling and coming back for their daily doses of The Human Bean. The finalist nominees this year were:

Jordan , Harley, and Josh in Colorado

Roland, Samantha, and Katie in Texas

Vanessa in California

Makaela in Oregon

Mallory and Van in Maryland

These ten baristas will receive a custom "Top Bean" t-shirt for National Barista Day as a recognition for being nominated.

The Human Bean's national field operations manager, Heidi Whittington, shares the qualities of great baristas: enthusiasm, friendliness, and being a self-starter. "A good barista takes initiative to remember people and can make someone smile even before they hand them their coffee."

Lily Hawkins, director of training, equips new baristas and managers with guiding principles that make The Human Bean customer service stand out in the field. "We can hand out the perfect drink with the best marketing, but really it's the barista who makes customers want to come back. In addition to great coffee, we're in the business of relationships and community."

The Human Bean thanks thousands of baristas around the country who work hard to deliver exceptional coffee experiences to their communities. See all drive-thru locations at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

