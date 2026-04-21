Celebrating Earth Day: When Nature Becomes the Classroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At National Heritage Academies® (NHA®), learning doesn't just happen in the classroom.

Earth Day is tomorrow and serves as a perfect opportunity to show students that caring for the environment is something they can experience. And for students at South Canton Scholars, that educational experience comes to life in memorable ways.

Students tend to a garden as part of South Canton Scholars' Outdoor Education Program. Along with celebrating Earth Day, it's one of the many examples of how NHA® schools show their environment respect.

What Is Earth Day?

Earth Day is celebrated each year on April 22. It's about responsibility, respect, and gratitude for the world around us. These are values that align closely with NHA's Moral Focus™ virtues, making it a natural extension of what students are already learning every day.

When Learning Moves Outside

At South Canton Scholars, Earth Day isn't just a one-day event, it's part of an ongoing commitment to outdoor learning.

With trails, a pond, and even a river running through the school's property, the opportunity was already there.

"We have some really great property connecting to our school," Principal Dana Gurganus shared.

What makes this program so special is that students didn't just read about life cycles, they watched them happen.

A mother duck built her nest near the school entrance. Students observed her protect and care for her eggs. Eventually, nine ducklings hatched, and students watched as they followed their mother into the water.

Moments like these create lasting impressions on students.

Building Character Through Nature

Through outdoor education, students are living out NHA's Moral Focus virtues in real time:

Respect for nature by cleaning up and caring for their environment.

for nature by cleaning up and caring for their environment. Responsibility through hands-on learning and participation.

through hands-on learning and participation. Gratitude for the world around them.

for the world around them. Compassion for living things.

And those outdoor lessons are making their way inside.

"This has soaked into classroom culture," said Dean Katie Ruwe. "Students are connecting with their teachers and each other in new ways. There's respect for themselves and their peers."

Simple Ways Your Family Can Celebrate Earth Day

Inspired by what's happening in our schools? Here are a few easy ways to celebrate Earth Day at home:

Take a walk, explore a park, or spend time in your backyard. Let your child lead the discovery.

Pick up litter in your neighborhood or local park. It's a simple way to show respect for the Earth.

Start a garden, plant flowers, or grow herbs indoors. Caring for something helps children understand responsibility.

Turn everyday items into crafts or find ways to reduce waste at home.

At NHA we're proud to create opportunities like the Outdoor Education Program at South Canton Scholars, where academics and character development come together in authentic and impactful ways.

Because when students learn to care for the Earth, they're also learning to care for each other.

And that's a lesson that lasts far beyond April 22.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies® (NHA®) is a network of 103 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com. To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies